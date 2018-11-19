What the Bengals Said About Lamar Jackson's First Win

QB Andy Dalton

On whether he thought they were going to score on the final drive: "No question. I thought we were going to go down and score, just we like we have in other games this season. We were close. We didn't get it done, but everyone had a feeling we were going to get a late score."

On how much they missed A.J. Green: "That's a huge part of it. With A.J. [Green] out there, I'm sure the pass coverage would have been different. He has made so many big catches over the years. If we had him, we would have given ourselves a better shot."

On the Ravens' defensive focus: "They did a really good job of shutting down the run game. That's the way they've always played. They focused on stopping the run, and we couldn't get anything going. I'm getting used to all of the new receivers. That's just football. Guys get hurt, and new guys take their places. You just have to trust everyone to make a play. John [Ross] made a great catch in the end zone on that one-on-one play. I saw him do that in a lot of his college tapes, and it was great to see him do that today."

LB Vontaze Burfict

On facing Jackson: "It's like facing two different offenses. With Joe Flacco, he just stands back there and isn't very mobile but he throws the ball hard. This guy [QB Lamar Jackson] is very unpredictable."

On how Jackson did: "He's a really good runner. He's very quick and he likes to run the ball. He really surprised us when he ran a draw on third-and-10. I don't know how well he throws the ball but I guess we'll find out."

LB Vincent Rey

On what it was like facing Jackson: "It was very different. He is not Joe Flacco and we didn't know what to expect. Most of us saw him play in college. He's a good quarterback and reads plays well. He's very tough and has great quickness. He hit on some things that we weren't expecting. He made a play on a quarterback draw on third-and-long and we weren't expecting that."