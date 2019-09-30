What the Browns Said After Their Blowout Victory

Head Coach Freddie Kitchens
Opening statement:
"It was a good team win. We executed offensively, and everybody did a hell of a job of executing their job. We did an outstanding job offensively. We executed well defensively. They took it as a challenge to stop the run, and they did a good job of that. They created four turnovers and four sacks. We just did a good job defensively all day, keeping up the pressure, and that is the way we want to try to approach it. We still have a lot of improvements to make special teams-wise. Our return yards weren't quite where we wanted them. We did a good job of covering the kicks, our field goal kicker and our protections were good and solid, and he made his kicks. We have to keep getting better. We're going to learn just as much from this game as last game – that's not going to change. We're going to keep striving to get better and better every week."
On RB Nick Chubb's long touchdown run taking the crowd out of the game:
"Our job as an offense is to answer. We had an answer, and it just happened to be in one play. The play was blocked excellently, and Nick finished it. What can I say? They did a hell of a job. Our guys committed this week to doing whatever it took to win their matchups. I think we did a good job of that. The Ravens are a very good football team, and this is a tough place to play. Their crowd was amazing. We have to answer when they score, and we have to stop them when they answer. That's kind of the chess match."
On if the Ravens took away Odell Beckham Jr., and if that opened up other options:
"Odell [Beckham Jr.] is a dynamic player, truly dynamic. So, it really doesn't matter to me however they want to defend us. Hopefully, we can do a good job of doing whatever we can depending on the coverage given. Odell is a great player and requires a lot of attention."
QB Baker Mayfield
On the offensive production:
"It's kind of like what I was talking about earlier in the year. We've got a bunch of guys that are more than capable of making plays. It's one of those things where you can pick your poison of what you want to take out of our offense. We have to be very good at working on whatever they're not taking out – we have to get that."
On how it feels to be in first place in the AFC North:
"The win is great, but [the media] will keep [doubting us] and throw us in the trash – we won't believe it."
On Baltimore's approach to Beckham:
"I think [their defense] was getting there pretty quickly, but I think that's why we played better. We knew exactly how they were trying to attack us, and we did our job."
On how the Cleveland defense played against Lamar Jackson:
"I think our defense played phenomenal. Obviously, the turnovers are great for us, but eliminating the big plays. ... He's still going to get his. But, eliminating all of the big plays that they can possibly have – going over the top, isolating some of the tight ends and eliminating some of the play-action."
RB Nick Chubb
On his 88-yard touchdown run:
"It was pretty wide open. The O-line did a great job of opening it up for me. Great toss by Baker [Mayfield]. The tight ends – they blocked it well. I got into the open field. It was a great run."
On his confidence that the Browns' offense would break out this season:
"We had a great week of practice. It starts with that. The whole week, we were getting better, making plays. I knew we were getting closer. And today, we just had to come out and show that we are a good team. I think everyone played well."
WR Odell Beckham Jr.
On the offense coming alive:
"That's what we expect to do. We came out and did it in a tough environment, in Baltimore, on the road. I think it's been there; it just hasn't happened."
On the altercation with CB Marlon Humphrey: "It's hot out there. We're just competing. I'm just upset that I lost my earring."
On the pass-offense:
"That's what I said all along. They are going to take me out of that game, and we just have to find other areas, and we did that today. [Nick] Chubb played great. Jarvis [Landry] had a tremendous game. We did what we were supposed to do."
On the triple option play:
"It's something that we've been running. I'm just upset. I was trying to get that block, so I could get him into the end zone. I just couldn't get to him."
G Joel Bitonio
On RB Nick Chubb's 88-yard TD run:
"It was a great call. We thought we saw something earlier in the game where we got maybe 10 or 12 yards on that play a couple times. We called it, but had the false start, so we went five yards back. We called it again, and they had the defense we wanted. Then, Chubb hit the hole and took it to the house. It was an impressive run. Right when he turned the corner, I saw Earl Thomas on that path, and I thought, 'He's not going to catch him.' Then, Chubb did what he does, finishing in the end zone."
On beating the Ravens on the road:
"It feels great to come in and get a win. We didn't start the year the way we wanted, had a couple tough losses, but to come in against a division team, it was big for us. I've only won once here in my six-year career. I hope this is something we can build on. We're going to play them again when it counts, late in the season, and that will be a big game."
On the offense delivering a big performance:
"We had our best week of practice, I thought. The energy was really good, especially later in the week. We started making plays, and we were feeling good about what we were doing. We had some good schemes for these guys. We saw the Chiefs do a few things which we could exploit, and it worked out well."
CB T.J. Carrie
On the defense:
"We stuck to the game plan. Packed the box as much as you can. Play overtop of No. 15 [Marquise Brown], don't let him get anything cheap. Fight the ball down field, so eventually we would get some take-aways and turnovers. And that's what we were able to do."
On containing Jackson:
"Contained and managed. Make him be a quarterback. We blitzed at times, flushed him from the pocket, got him in the scramble mood, get him having to use his feet more. And as you saw, he started making a couple bad decisions here and there, and we were able to capitalize on it."
DT Sheldon Richardson
On the defense: "We did alright. There are a few things we need to clean up. We did a good job containing Lamar [Jackson] the best we could. He still did what he had to do. They finished off strong. Playing all four quarters. It was a great team win."
DE Myles Garrett
On the defense:
"We're not trying to keep them on the field and let them run plays. We're trying to minimize [Jackson] from getting outside the pocket and extending plays. We wanted to make them run the ball to beat us. All these guys can play ball."
S Jermaine Whitehead
On forcing RB Mark Ingram II to fumble:
"He ran through the hole. Joe [Schobert] got him on the lower half of the body. I came in and tried to finish him off. I wanted to hit him right in the chest as hard as I could, and the ball came out. I knew it was a good hit, but I didn't know it came out until I saw my guys celebrating. It was definitely a great play."
On facing the Ravens' offense:
"Their offense is so great. [Jackson] is probably one of the best athletes I've ever played against. He is tremendous with that ball and what he can do with his feet. He was great with his arm today. I respect both parts of his game."
DT Larry Ogunjobi
On facing Jackson:
"I played against Lamar in college, so I knew him and what he's like. He's an elite runner, so to be able to corral that guy is really important. The guys up front did a great job as well as the guys in the back end doing what they had to do. So, it was awesome."
DE Olivier Vernon
On beating the Ravens in Baltimore:
"It was a division game, a road game, especially against the Ravens, where it's a hostile environment. We did what we had to do. We were facing a very elusive quarterback, Lamar Jackson, who's really talented with his feet. We had to contain him, and we stuck to the game plan."