What the Browns Said After Their Blowout Victory

Head Coach Freddie Kitchens

Opening statement:

"It was a good team win. We executed offensively, and everybody did a hell of a job of executing their job. We did an outstanding job offensively. We executed well defensively. They took it as a challenge to stop the run, and they did a good job of that. They created four turnovers and four sacks. We just did a good job defensively all day, keeping up the pressure, and that is the way we want to try to approach it. We still have a lot of improvements to make special teams-wise. Our return yards weren't quite where we wanted them. We did a good job of covering the kicks, our field goal kicker and our protections were good and solid, and he made his kicks. We have to keep getting better. We're going to learn just as much from this game as last game – that's not going to change. We're going to keep striving to get better and better every week."

On RB Nick Chubb's long touchdown run taking the crowd out of the game:

"Our job as an offense is to answer. We had an answer, and it just happened to be in one play. The play was blocked excellently, and Nick finished it. What can I say? They did a hell of a job. Our guys committed this week to doing whatever it took to win their matchups. I think we did a good job of that. The Ravens are a very good football team, and this is a tough place to play. Their crowd was amazing. We have to answer when they score, and we have to stop them when they answer. That's kind of the chess match."

On if the Ravens took away Odell Beckham Jr., and if that opened up other options:

"Odell [Beckham Jr.] is a dynamic player, truly dynamic. So, it really doesn't matter to me however they want to defend us. Hopefully, we can do a good job of doing whatever we can depending on the coverage given. Odell is a great player and requires a lot of attention."

QB Baker Mayfield

On the offensive production:

"It's kind of like what I was talking about earlier in the year. We've got a bunch of guys that are more than capable of making plays. It's one of those things where you can pick your poison of what you want to take out of our offense. We have to be very good at working on whatever they're not taking out – we have to get that."

On how it feels to be in first place in the AFC North:

"The win is great, but [the media] will keep [doubting us] and throw us in the trash – we won't believe it."

On Baltimore's approach to Beckham:

"I think [their defense] was getting there pretty quickly, but I think that's why we played better. We knew exactly how they were trying to attack us, and we did our job."

On how the Cleveland defense played against Lamar Jackson: