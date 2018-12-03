What the Falcons Said After Their 26-16 Loss

Head Coach Dan Quinn

(on losing the lead): "I thought we got some points on the first drive as it went down. We certainly had our chances to create some takeaways, defensively. I think there were three or four times the ball was on the ground to force one. It was good to see the one get recovered and go score with it. You guys have heard me, covering the team, talk about the importance of our turnover margin. I thought that was a step in the right direction. Especially in the third quarter, we didn't get off the field enough and didn't convert third downs enough in the third quarter. I thought that was the real swing in the game. Usually, there is one spot you can go back and look to, to say, we can do that part better, and it felt like that in the third quarter to me."

(on the lack of a running game): "Clearly, they had a good run game and we said a few weeks ago we were going to stay committed to it, get our touches to go, and we get to the end of the game again today, we were in a drop-back game the whole time. That makes it tough. We have not opened the holes and the space and creating it at the spot and the level that we have come to understand is acceptable. We will continue to dig in to look to find ways because that part of our game has to be the same function as everything else for us to work it the way we need it to. When that's out of whack, and you become one-dimensional, it changes how you would defend somebody."

(on not doing what worked on the first drive as the game went on): "We certainly did in the third quarter, and didn't get enough touches to go, but that was certainly the plan, heading into the third quarter. Let's go back to more up-tempo, back to on the ball, and I don't know how many plays we had in the third quarter, but it was a small amount. We took some shots down the field, which we knew we were going to have to do. We didn't convert on those shots. I can think of three or four right now, where we didn't connect on them. That was in part of the plan to say all right, let's see if we can take some shots down the field to Julio [Jones]. We did take a couple shots down the field to Tevin [Coleman], which we did, but when you don't convert on those, some of those big plays don't work, that leaves you into longer down and distances, but we certainly felt it was worth it to take those shots."

QB Matt Ryan

(on the loss): "It was a disappointing day for us. Offensively, we were never able to kind of get into any drives, really, other than the first and the touchdown drive that we had. Disappointing. Credit to them, you know, they came out, they had a good plan for us, and they executed the plan a lot better than we did."

(on not getting the run game going): "It's disappointing. We knew it was going to be tough sledding. I think statistically they're ranked first in pretty much every category that counts. They're a very good defense with a scheme that is relentless and they're very attacking. It was a point of emphasis for us to get the run game going. We didn't do a good enough job. We didn't execute as well as we needed to. We had some opportunities that were closer than they might have looked. Consistently when you're not making first downs and moving the chains, it's hard to get that going, too."

(on the disconnect on deep shots to Julio Jones): "Against a defense like that you've got to connect on them because it's tough to string together 10, 12, 14-play drives against a defense of that caliber. So when you can create explosive plays it gives you a much better chance of scoring, and we weren't able to connect on them, and that made it even more difficult to overcome."

(on the Ravens' defensive changes after the first drive): "I think they continued to pressure throughout the day, and they did a nice job with it. We knew they were going to do it, coming into the game, and we had a plan for it. We did not execute our plan the way that we needed to. At the end of the day, it's really as simple as that. We needed to do a better job than we did. We knew how the game was going to go, and it's disappointing when you put that work in and it doesn't come to fruition during the game."

WR Calvin Ridley

(on the Ravens' defense): "They had a good defense. We couldn't do what we wanted to do; if we could we would. They had a pretty good defense and we were flat."

LB Deion Jones

(on Lamar Jackson compared to other mobile quarterbacks): "I think he's tough. A little bit faster than most of the other ones we've faced, but good kid. You know, flying around, doing what you have to do. It was fun playing against him and fun being out there watching him work."

CB Desmond Trufant