What You Missed In Steelers Game

The Ravens enjoyed their 10th playoff victory of the last seven years with Saturday's wild-card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Baltimore's first-ever playoff victory in Pittsburgh was the most watched AFC wild-card Saturday matchup in the last 20 years, but there were likely points that fans missed as they anxiously watched the Raven's 30-17 win.
To get a deeper look at the victory, we break down some of the game tape of key plays.
All of these plays were viewed using NFL Game Rewind, which is available for fans to purchase. (To view images and videos, mobile users tap the "View in browser" button at the top of the page.)
Pressure, Creative Blitz Led To Suggs' Interception
One of the most critical plays in Saturday's victory was the fourth-quarter interception by outside linebacker Terrell Suggs. The play swayed the momentum and set up Baltimore's final touchdown. All of the attention on the play was on the impressive catch by Suggs, which he made with his knees. A look back at the tapes shows that it wasn't just a nice pick by the veteran defender, but it was a great blitz call by Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees. The Ravens brought all outside rushers on the blitz – including safety Darian Stewart who forced a quick throw – and then dropped defensive tackle DeAngelo Tyson back into coverage. Suggs initially showed blitz, but then dropped back and was in perfect position when the pass bounced off the hands of running back Ben Tate. The play call overwhelmed Pittsburgh's offensive line and forced quarterback Ben Roethlisberger into a bad decision.
Osemele's Blocks Key In Two Touchdowns
Left guard Kelechi Osemele came up with perhaps his biggest block of the season in the second half when he kept outside linebacker James Harrison from bringing down quarterback Joe Flacco for a sack. Harrison worked his way around rookie left tackle James Hurst and had a clear path to the quarterback. Osemele saw Harrison heading toward Flacco, and that's when he turned back to the defender and knocked Harrison off his feet. Flacco then scrambled out of the pocket and found wide receiver Torrey Smith wide open in the back of the end zone for a touchdown.
The block on Harrison wasn't the only key play Osemele had on the day. He also delivered a critical block to spring running back Bernard Pierce for a 5-yard touchdown earlier in the game. Osemele pushed defensive lineman Cameron Heyward out of the play, giving Pierce a clear cutback lane to cruise into the end zone for Baltimore's first touchdowns.
Miller Had No Chance Against Suggs
Suggs seems to take his game to another level against Pittsburgh, and he had one of his best all-around games Saturday night. In addition to the interception, he was a consistent presence in stuffing the run game. The Steelers put up just 68 yards on the ground without top running back Le'Veon Bell, and Suggs kept his replacements from finding much success. This play in the first quarter showed Suggs tossing aside veteran tight end Heath Miller to bring down running back Dri Archer for a 1-yard loss.