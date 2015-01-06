What You Missed In Steelers Game

One of the most critical plays in Saturday's victory was the fourth-quarter interception by outside linebacker Terrell Suggs. The play swayed the momentum and set up Baltimore's final touchdown. All of the attention on the play was on the impressive catch by Suggs, which he made with his knees. A look back at the tapes shows that it wasn't just a nice pick by the veteran defender, but it was a great blitz call by Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees. The Ravens brought all outside rushers on the blitz – including safety Darian Stewart who forced a quick throw – and then dropped defensive tackle DeAngelo Tyson back into coverage. Suggs initially showed blitz, but then dropped back and was in perfect position when the pass bounced off the hands of running back Ben Tate. The play call overwhelmed Pittsburgh's offensive line and forced quarterback Ben Roethlisberger into a bad decision.