What You Missed In Titans Game

Nov 11, 2014 at 04:52 AM
The Ravens picked up a much-needed win Sunday against the Tennessee Titans to improve to 6-4 on the season heading into their Week 11 bye.

Below are some things you might have missed in the 21-7 win over Tennessee.

All of these plays were viewed using NFL Game Rewind, which is available for fans to purchase. (To view images and videos, mobile users tap the "View in browser" button at the top of the page.)

Brooks Gets 15-Yard Running Start On Walker Hit

11_WhatYouMissed_1BrooksHit_instory.jpg

Rookie safety Terrence Brooks changed the tone of the game in the second quarter when he delivered a crushing hit on tight end Delanie Walker. The violent collision dislodged the tight end from the football to force an incompletion, and also knocked Walker out of the game with a concussion. It was a jarring hit by Brooks – the still frame above shows that Brooks had about 15 yards to get to full speed before delivering the hit – but the good news is that Walker tweeted after the game that he's "all good." Brooks demonstrated great instincts on the play by identifying the route and coming up to make the play. "It just comes from film study – reading the play and knowing that it's coming," Brooks said.* *

Brooks was not flagged on the play because he led with his shoulder instead of helmet-to-helmet contact, and NFL rules experts have said that the officials made the correct call.

Dumervil Just Beats Oher

Outside linebacker Elvis Dumervil had a huge game Sunday, notching 2.5 sacks on the afternoon. Dumervil was primarily matched up against former Ravens right tackle Michael Oher, and Dumervil simply beat Oher in one-on-one matchups to get to the quarterback. Dumervil is known for his powerful bull rushes where he can outmuscle offensive lineman, and that's exactly what he in both of these clips against Oher.

Quarterback Blocking Suggs

11_WhatYouMissed_2SuggsQB_instory.jpg

This is a matchup that outside linebacker Terrell Suggs will win just about every time. The Titans ran a reverse to wide receiver Kendall Wright, and Suggs didn't but bite on the fake. That left Titans rookie quarterback Zach Mettenberger as the lead blocker in a one-on-one matchup with the Pro Bowl defender. Suggs pushed Mettenberger to the side and then tackled Wright along with the help of cornerback Anthony Levine.

More Active Secondary

The secondary was challenged last week after the Ravens gave up six touchdown passes to Ben Roethlisberger, and then cut a pair of cornerbacks within the next few days. The group stepped up in a big way against the Titans, playing dominant defense for three quarters in the victory. A noticeable difference in the unit was the way the cornerbacks and safeties were around the ball to make plays. The two clips above show strong coverage skills by converted safety Anthony Levine, who started at cornerback, and free safety Will Hill. Both defenders had good instincts to read the play and knock down the football for incompletions.

Yanda, Zuttah Road Graders

Running back Justin Forsett had a big day against the Titans, carrying 20 times for 120 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Forsett was impressive on his own accord, and it also helps when the interior of the offensive line is opening running lanes like this. Center Jeremy Zuttah and right guard Marshal Yanda push the defenders several yards off the line of scrimmage to clear a path to the end zone for Forsett's second score of the day.

