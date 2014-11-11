What You Missed In Titans Game

Rookie safety Terrence Brooks changed the tone of the game in the second quarter when he delivered a crushing hit on tight end Delanie Walker. The violent collision dislodged the tight end from the football to force an incompletion, and also knocked Walker out of the game with a concussion. It was a jarring hit by Brooks – the still frame above shows that Brooks had about 15 yards to get to full speed before delivering the hit – but the good news is that Walker tweeted after the game that he's "all good." Brooks demonstrated great instincts on the play by identifying the route and coming up to make the play. "It just comes from film study – reading the play and knowing that it's coming," Brooks said.* *