What You Missed vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan has been one of the team's best players through the first three games, and plays like this are exactly why. The third-year defender showed off his combination of speed and strength by sliding inside the left guard and then getting good push on the center. Jernigan ended up facing three blockers on the play, but was still able to swing his hand up to deflect the football. That pass ended up getting intercepted by cornerback Tavon Young with just over four minutes left in the game.