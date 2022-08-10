Mailbag: Which Undrafted Wide Receiver Is Standing Out Most?

Mink: Nobody has separated from the pack so far. Each are taking turns making plays in practice. Shemar Bridges made a lot of plays in OTAs and minicamp, and he's had his moments in training camp as well. Your guy, Slade Bolden, made a spectacular diving touchdown grab in practice earlier this week, despite defensive pass interference. Makai Polk has hauled in a fair number of passes over the past several days. The Ravens clearly felt like a big-bodied wide receiver would round out their receiver unit (they brought in several at 6-foot-2 or above), so that would suggest that Bridges or Polk would have a leg up in the competition. But at the end of the day, I think the fifth wide receiver spot will go to whoever offers the most on special teams and stands out the most in preseason games.