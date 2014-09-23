Who Fills In For Dennis Pitta?

The swiss-army knife fullback led the Ravens in receptions during the preseason (10 catches, 90 yards), but didn't catch a pass in the first two regular-season games. Juszczyk hauled in three for 54 yards and a 9-yard touchdown in Cleveland. His 33- and 12-yard catches came after Pitta got hurt.

Similar to Pitta, Juszczyk can line up all over the offense – in the backfield, at tight end or out wide. The Ravens had high hopes for Juszczyk's offensive potential this year but had trouble getting him on the field and targets through the first two weeks. That will likely change now.

"The fact that we have Kyle who can swing in there and play three different positions is a big plus for us," Harbaugh said.

The Ravens may also rely on more production from its wide receivers. Since Pitta sometimes lined up out wide, he can be replaced by a wideout in those formations.

Wide receiver Marlon Brown, who tied a Ravens rookie franchise record with seven touchdowns last year, has caught just one pass for 15 yards so far in 2014. He has a big body like Pitta, and could be relied on more particularly in the red zone. With Pitta out for 12 games last year, Brown had an expanded role as a rookie.

The Ravens may also need more production from No. 3 receiver Jacoby Jones, who has three catches for 20 yards so far, or even bigger-bodied receiver Kamar Aiken, who had four snags for 30 yards in the regular-season opener.