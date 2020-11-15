Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 10

Nov 15, 2020 at 10:00 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

The second half of the NFL season is upon us and the AFC playoff picture is coming more into focus.

With the Ravens kicking off at 8:20 from New England, fans have a chance to watch the earlier games around the league.

Here's who Ravens fans should be rooting for in Week 10:

Houston Texans (2-6) at Cleveland Browns (5-3)
Sunday, 1:00 p.m.
Houston is coming off its second win of the season while the Browns had a bye last week. Cleveland was without quarterback Baker Mayfield for the early part of the week as he was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list because he was deemed a close contact of a staff member who tested positive. However, the Browns did get running back Nick Chubb, guard Wyatt Teller and tight end Austin Hooper back on the field. The Browns sit just one game behind the Ravens and have a favorable schedule remaining.
Root for: Texans

Los Angeles Chargers (2-6) at Miami Dolphins (5-3)
Sunday, 4:05 p.m.
This will be a battle of two of the NFL's hottest rookie quarterbacks in the Chargers' Justin Herbert and Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa, who has won in his first two NFL starts. Miami is suddenly in the playoff mix, and could threaten to bump a team like the Ravens out, especially given they won't meet head-to-head.
Root for: Chargers

Denver Broncos (3-5) at Las Vegas Raiders (5-3)
Sunday, 4:05 p.m.
The Raiders are another team that finds itself in the AFC playoff picture, likely contending for a Wild-Card spot behind the AFC West-leading Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders have scored wins over the Chiefs and New Orleans Saints this season, so they can hang with the league's best.
Root for: Broncos

Buffalo Bills (7-2) at Arizona Cardinals (5-3)
Sunday, 4:05 p.m.
The Bills are the leaders of the AFC East, led by surging third-year quarterback Josh Allen. They are fresh of off a huge win over the Seattle Seahawks and are looking to take down another NFC West team led by an MVP candidate in Kyler Murray. The Bills defense is good, but can it contain the Cardinals offense? It's always better for the Ravens' playoff hopes when NFC teams beat AFC contenders.
Root for: Cardinals

Cincinnati Bengals (2-5-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (8-0)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m.
The Steelers keep squeaking by opponents, holding onto their mantle as the NFL's only undefeated team. The Bengals rolled into their bye riding high after beating the Tennessee Titans, 31-20, in Week 8. Joe Burrow is dealing and has Cincinnati feeling like it could upset a division foe. It would be a huge statement for the rebuilding Bengals.
Root for: Bengals

