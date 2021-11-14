Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 10

Nov 14, 2021 at 08:58 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

111421-Root
Paul Sancya/AP Photos
Lions head coach Dan Campbell

The Ravens took a tough loss in Miami on "Thursday Night Football" but can still stand atop the AFC North by the end of Week 10.

Baltimore (6-3) is in first place with the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) and Cleveland Browns (5-4) lurking just behind. Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) are licking their wounds at the bye after back-to-back losses.

Here's who Ravens fans should be rooting for Sunday:

Detroit Lions (0-8) at Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX
The Lions are the NFL's only winless team, but they've been close to a couple upsets, including against the Ravens and Vikings. The Steelers are riding a four-game winning streak but haven't exactly looked mighty during it. The big news is that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger landed on the Reserve/COVID list Saturday evening, meaning he's out for Sunday's game and Mason Rudolph will start. That gives the Lions a better chance of pulling off a shocker that would keep the Ravens atop the division.
Root for: Lions

Cleveland Browns (5-4) at New England Patriots (5-4)
Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
The Patriots have won three in a row and the Browns are coming off their best win of the season, a 41-16 thumping of the Bengals. Cleveland is starting to get healthier and flex the muscle of its talented roster, which seems to have addition by subtraction with the release of Odell Beckham Jr. The Patriots have been playing good ball in recent weeks and could put themselves in the legitimate playoff mix with a win.
Root for: Patriots

New Orleans Saints (5-3) at Tennessee Titans (7-2)
Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

With the Ravens' loss, the Titans have an opportunity to take a strong hold of the top spot in the AFC. They'll be the only team in the conference with seven wins regardless. Still, it would be good to see them take a hit against the Saints, who are coming off a loss to the Falcons in their first game without Jameis Winston at quarterback.
Buffalo Bills (5-3) at New York Jets (2-6)
Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
The Bills are looking to right the ship after a deflating upset to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ravens fans feeling the sting of an upset loss to the Dolphins may feel some relief by seeing another team bounce back strong, but it would be better for the standings and playoff race if the Jets can extend the Bills' misery.
Root for: Jets

Minnesota Vikings (3-5) at Los Angeles Chargers (5-3)
Sunday, 4:05 p.m., FOX
If the Ravens don't win their division, the Chargers are going to be a team that they're competing with for a wild-card spot. The Vikings are coming off a bye after falling in Baltimore in Week 8, so they've had extra time to study up on the Chargers. Perhaps they'll borrow some of what the Ravens employed to rout Los Angeles earlier this season.
Root for: Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) at Denver Broncos (5-4)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS
The Broncos pulled off a stunning upset of the Cowboys in Dallas last week and have now won two straight after dropping four in a row. That has kept their playoff hopes alive. For the Ravens' sake, it would be better if Denver faded. For those into NFL fashion, the Broncos are wearing throwback uniforms and, for the first time in franchise history, the Eagles are wearing black pants with white jerseys on top.
Root for: Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) at Las Vegas Raiders (5-3)
Sunday, 8:20 p.m., NBC
This is a tough call. The Chiefs have flaws, but despite their sluggish start to this season, it's hard to see them missing the playoffs altogether. The Raiders were strong out of the gates, but have dropped three of their last five, including falling to the New York Giants last week. Perhaps the tumultuous past several weeks are catching up to them. The AFC West is much like the AFC North with every team currently above .500. One of those two divisions may get three teams into the playoffs, so the Ravens want to see as many AFC West teams as possible lose. In a divisional matchup, it makes sense to root for the team you think has the best chance to be the division winner. On the other hand, the Ravens fare better in a head-to-head tiebreaker with the Chiefs than the Raiders.
Root for: Chiefs

