Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 10

The Ravens took a tough loss in Miami on "Thursday Night Football" but can still stand atop the AFC North by the end of Week 10.

Baltimore (6-3) is in first place with the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) and Cleveland Browns (5-4) lurking just behind. Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals (5-4) are licking their wounds at the bye after back-to-back losses.

Here's who Ravens fans should be rooting for Sunday:

Detroit Lions (0-8) at Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

The Lions are the NFL's only winless team, but they've been close to a couple upsets, including against the Ravens and Vikings. The Steelers are riding a four-game winning streak but haven't exactly looked mighty during it. The big news is that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger landed on the Reserve/COVID list Saturday evening, meaning he's out for Sunday's game and Mason Rudolph will start. That gives the Lions a better chance of pulling off a shocker that would keep the Ravens atop the division.

Root for: Lions

Cleveland Browns (5-4) at New England Patriots (5-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

The Patriots have won three in a row and the Browns are coming off their best win of the season, a 41-16 thumping of the Bengals. Cleveland is starting to get healthier and flex the muscle of its talented roster, which seems to have addition by subtraction with the release of Odell Beckham Jr. The Patriots have been playing good ball in recent weeks and could put themselves in the legitimate playoff mix with a win.

Root for: Patriots

New Orleans Saints (5-3) at Tennessee Titans (7-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS