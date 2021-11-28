Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 12

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS As much as it pains Ravens fans to root for the Steelers, the Bengals are in second place in the division and already have a head-to-head win over Baltimore. They are seemingly the biggest threat as of now, as they have the best point differential (+52) in the division. With two more games against the Steelers remaining on Baltimore's schedule, the Ravens have their fate in their own hands. Root for: Steelers

Tennessee Titans (8-3) at New England Patriots (7-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

Nobody has a longer active winning streak than the Patriots, who took over the top spot in the AFC East with their fifth-straight victory (the Bills reclaimed the lead on Thanksgiving). The Titans are coming off an ugly home loss to the Texans, which snapped a six-game winning streak. There's two ways of looking at this from the Ravens' perspective. A Titans loss and Ravens win would put Baltimore in the No. 1 spot in the AFC with six games to go. Could Baltimore hang on for a first-round playoff bye? However, a Patriots win would put them in strong position to make the playoffs, likely meaning two postseason spots would go to the AFC East. It could be better to knock the Patriots down, especially when they have two games against the Bills and one against the Colts remaining on the schedule. The Titans have a softer close to their schedule than the Ravens, as Tennessee faces teams with a combined 18-32-1 record the rest of the way (Jaguars, Steelers, 49ers, Dolphins and Texans). Even if Baltimore takes the top spot Sunday, it would be a mighty challenge to hold onto it.

Root for: Titans