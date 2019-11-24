Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 12

Nov 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

112419_WTRF

With the Ravens playing on Monday Night Football, Sunday will be a day for Baltimore fans to chill and watch other action around the NFL.

The Ravens have a three-game lead in the AFC North and sit in the No. 2 spot in the AFC, putting them in line for a first-round bye. But with six games remaining in the season, nothing is secure yet. Here's who Ravens fans should be rooting for this weekend:

Oakland Raiders (6-4) at New York Jets (3-7)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

This game doesn't really impact the Ravens too much, but if Baltimore were to fall out of the division lead and into the wild-card race, the Raiders would be one of their top challengers for a playoff spot. Thus, it's better to root for the Jets, who are coming off a win over the Washington Redskins.

Miami Dolphins (2-8) at Cleveland Browns (4-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

The Browns are four games behind the Ravens with just six games to play, facing almost a must-win situation to keep their flickering playoff hopes alive. Losing this game would be devastating for Cleveland, and it has already been a challenging week after their brawl with the Pittsburgh Steelers that led to the suspension of star defensive end Myles Garrett. Root for a Miami team that has won two of its last three games to upset the Browns.

Pittsburgh Steelers (5-5) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-10)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh is still the Ravens' closest pursuer in the AFC North. The Bengals are in the division basement, the only winless team in the NFL. For Ravens' fans, this would be a great weekend for Cincinnati to get its first win. Root for the Bengals to stun the Steelers.

Denver Broncos (3-7) at Buffalo Bills (7-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

The Bills have one of the AFC's best records and they are still in contention for a first-round bye. Denver is out of the playoff picture, and it would be nice for the Ravens to see the Bills suffer at least one more loss before the Ravens visit Buffalo in December. Root for the Broncos to pull off the upset.

Jacksonville Jaguars (4-6) at Tennessee Titans (5-5)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

This isn't a critical game from the Ravens' perspective, with both teams hovering around .500. However, a Jacksonville win would leave both AFC teams with losing records. Root for the Jaguars to leave Tennessee with a victory.

Dallas Cowboys (6-4) at New England Patriots (9-1)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

This is an obvious choice for Ravens fans. Baltimore is just one game behind New England for the best record in the AFC. The Ravens beat New England in Week 9 and own the tiebreaker over the Patriots. Root for the Cowboys to do the Ravens a major favor by knocking off the Patriots.

