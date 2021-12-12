Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 14

Las Vegas Raiders (6-6) at Kansas City Chiefs (8-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

The back-to-back AFC champion Chiefs are back, thanks to a much-improved defense in recent weeks. Kansas City is riding a five-game winning streak and is now vying for the conference's top seed. The Chiefs smacked the Raiders, 41-14, three weeks ago. Another loss for the Raiders could put them in the AFC West cellar and on the brink of playoff elimination. That's a good thing for Baltimore's wild-card chances if the Ravens don't win the division.

Root for: Chiefs

Jacksonville Jaguars (2-10) at Tennessee Titans (8-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

The Titans have lost two straight and their grip on the top spot on the AFC. They're coming off their bye, looking to right the ship against one of the NFL's bottom teams in the Jaguars, who are riding a four-game losing streak. This would be a major upset for the Jags, but you never know when it comes to divisional games. The Titans are still in good position to win the AFC South and hold off the surging Colts, but every loss for a contender is a good thing for the Ravens.

Root for: Jaguars

New York Giants (4-8) at Los Angeles Chargers (7-5)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m., FOX

The Chargers have some concerns as top wide receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen were both put on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week. The Giants are dealing with an injury to quarterback Daniel Jones, but that could mean a lot of carries for running back Saquon Barkley, who hasn't been stellar yet in his return from last year's major injury, against the Chargers' vulnerable run defense. Still, with Justin Herbert under center and at home, the Chargers have a good shot of getting a win to remain one of the top playoff contenders.

Root for: Giants

Detroit Lions (1-10-1) at Denver Broncos (6-6)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m., FOX

The Lions are coming off their first win of the season last week. Can they start a streak at Mile High Stadium? Denver is still hanging around in the AFC playoff mix, even though they're tied for last place in their division. Their stingy defense will be a tough assignment for Detroit's limited offense.

Root for: Lions

San Francisco 49ers (6-6) at Cincinnati Bengals (7-5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS

The Bengals are the Ravens' chief threat for the AFC North crown. They're coming off a lopsided home loss to the Chargers and will now look to defend "The Jungle" against a 49ers squad that can be tough. San Francisco tight end George Kittle will be a problem for the Bengals defense. If the Bengals keep losing and the Ravens get a win in Cleveland, it would give Baltimore some breathing room that could come in handy down a grueling final stretch for the Ravens.

Root for: 49ers