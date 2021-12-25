Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 16

Cleveland Browns (7-7) at Green Bay Packers (11-3)

Saturday, 4:30 p.m., FOX/NFL Network/Amazon

The Browns are probably done if they lose one more game. Fresh off a nailbiter against the Ravens, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are in a fight for the top seed in the NFC and are certainly capable of knocking Cleveland out.

Root for: Packers

Indianapolis Colts (8-6) at Arizona Cardinals (10-4)

Saturday, 8:15 p.m., NFL Network

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals looked like the NFL's best team a couple weeks ago, but they've lost two straight and just fell to one of the worst teams in the league last week in Detroit. With MVP front-runner Jonathan Taylor leading the way, the Colts are one of the Ravens' top wild-card challengers and they have two softer opponents to end the season. If Baltimore is going to get in ahead of Indy, the Colts need to lose this game.

Root for: Cardinals