Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 16

Dec 25, 2021 at 08:17 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

122421-WTRF
NFL
Left: QB Kyler Murray (Ryan Kang/NFL); Center: QB Aaron Rodgers Mikey Ownes/NFL); Right: QB Patrick Mahomes (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)

For the Ravens to win the AFC North crown, they almost surely need to beat the Cincinnati Bengals.

For the Ravens to reach the playoffs, even as a wild-card team, they need to win two of their remaining three games and perhaps get a little help.

While the focus this weekend for Baltimore is locked on taking the divisional lead, it's worth monitoring the Ravens' other AFC playoff competition.

Here's a look at how the rest of the field stacks up the rest of the way.

And here's who you should be rooting for in Week 16:

Cleveland Browns (7-7) at Green Bay Packers (11-3)
Saturday, 4:30 p.m., FOX/NFL Network/Amazon
The Browns are probably done if they lose one more game. Fresh off a nailbiter against the Ravens, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are in a fight for the top seed in the NFC and are certainly capable of knocking Cleveland out.
Root for: Packers

Indianapolis Colts (8-6) at Arizona Cardinals (10-4)
Saturday, 8:15 p.m., NFL Network
Kyler Murray and the Cardinals looked like the NFL's best team a couple weeks ago, but they've lost two straight and just fell to one of the worst teams in the league last week in Detroit. With MVP front-runner Jonathan Taylor leading the way, the Colts are one of the Ravens' top wild-card challengers and they have two softer opponents to end the season. If Baltimore is going to get in ahead of Indy, the Colts need to lose this game.
Root for: Cardinals

Buffalo Bills (8-6) at New England Patriots (9-5) *_Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS_
The Bills need this game to stay in the AFC East division race. The Patriots won the first round of this matchup a couple weeks ago in a strange wind-affected game in which rookie quarterback Mac Jones threw the ball just three times. Buffalo's final two games are against the struggling Falcons and Jets who are a combined 9-19. If they beat the Patriots, the AFC East will most likely have two playoff teams.
*Root for: Patriots

Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) at Houston Texans (3-11) *_Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS _This may be one of the most lopsided games of the week with the Chargers offense clicking and the Texans struggling this year and currently dealing with one of the league's worst COVID outbreaks. The Chargers are another top challenger to the Ravens' playoff chances and every loss for them would be a boost to Baltimore, so pull for a shocking upset.
*Root for: Texans

Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6-1) at Kansas City Chiefs (10-4)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS
The Steelers are clinging to playoff hopes and now face the AFC's top team, winners of seven straight games. However, the Chiefs could be without star offensive pass catchers Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, which could totally change this game. The Steelers defense could get after Patrick Mahomes if he's uneasy in the pocket. Seeing the Steelers get knocked out of playoff contention is always enjoyable.
Root for: Chiefs

Denver Broncos (7-7) at Las Vegas Raiders (7-7)
Sunday, 4:25 p.m., CBS
The Broncos and Raiders are in two very similar situations, both with playoff chances under 10%, according to ESPN's Power Football Index, and with challenging schedules remaining. Both teams need a win to keep their chances alive. The Raiders own a tiebreaker over the Ravens, so perhaps they could foul up tiebreaker situations for Baltimore, whereas the Ravens beat the Broncos. It probably doesn't matter either way.
Root for: Broncos

Miami Dolphins (7-7) at New Orleans Saints (7-7)
Monday, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
The Dolphins have won six straight and are hanging onto playoff dreams. They would end if they were to fall in New Orleans. The Saints, however, are dealing with a COVID situation that has left them with a quarterback emergency. They could be down to their fourth stringer.
Root for: Saints

Related Content

news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

A week in which they only had 13 healthy defensive players at one practice sounds like the biggest test yet.
news

Chuck Clark, Trystan Colon Activated From COVID-19 List

Practice squad running back Nate McCrary was also activated from the Reserve COVID-19 list on Friday.
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Bengals: Lamar Jackson Is Still Sidelined

The Ravens could get starting right tackle Patrick Mekari back but may be without Pro Bowl returner Devin Duvernay.
news

By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Bengals

Here are 10 stats to know for the Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals game in Week 16.
news

Cover Story: Tyler Huntley Makes People Believe

Since high school when he won the starting job as a freshman, Tyler Huntley has shown a knack for making his team believe they can win with him at quarterback.  
news

Pundit Picks: Bengals Are Popular Pick in Huge AFC North Rematch

See who the experts are picking to win the Week 16 rematch between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Later for Work 12/24: What Analysts Expect in Ravens-Bengals Game

A majority of pundits are picking Cincinnati. An NFL analytics expert says the Ravens have one of the most difficult paths to the playoffs among realistic contenders. Which Ravens were snubbed from the Pro Bowl?
news

Lamar Jackson Doesn't Practice Thursday, Lack of Practice 'Does Become a Concern'

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson hasn't practiced since suffering his ankle injury on Dec. 5. Tyler Huntley is preparing to start.
news

News & Notes: Ravens Won't Defend Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase Like Aaron Rodgers-Davante Adams

Baltimore's run defense has remained No.1 despite injuries. Getting Patrick Mekari back would be huge for the offensive line. Ravens want to improve their two-point conversion efficiency.
news

Josh Oliver Placed on COVID-19 List

Ravens tight end Josh Oliver has joined the group of players on the Reserve-COVID-19 list. Practice squad quarterback Chris Streveler has also been placed on the list. 
news

Decimated By COVID-19 and Injuries, Ravens Defense Is Playing 'Squid Games'

The Baltimore Ravens have just 15 defensive players on their current 53-man roster and three are dealing with injuries.
Find Tickets
Find Ways to Win
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising