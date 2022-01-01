Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 17

Jan 01, 2022 at 10:00 AM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

112022_WTRF
Rick Scuteri (left and center) and Wade Payne (right)/AP Photo

The Ravens aren't out of the AFC North race, but their most likely path to the postseason now lies with a wild-card berth.

Currently in the No. 8 spot in the AFC, the Ravens need to win and get some help.

Thus, here's who Ravens fans should be rooting for in Week 17:

Miami Dolphins (8-7) at Tennessee Titans (10-5)
Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
The Ravens need the Dolphins to lose at least one of their final two games. If Miami drops both, Baltimore could get in with a 9-8 record. Miami has been beating up on struggling teams during its current seven-game winning streak. The Titans are the best team they will have seen in a while, but the Dolphins' defense is on such a roll that it could steamroll past a strong Titans offense.
Root for: Titans

Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) at Indianapolis Colts (9-6)
Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX
The Colts have a 95% chance of getting into the postseason at this point, but the Raiders are one of the Ravens' top challengers. Las Vegas holds a head-to-head win over the Ravens that could impact tiebreaker scenarios.
Root for: Colts

Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) at Cincinnati Bengals (9-6)
Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
The Chiefs are looking to secure the top seed (a bye and homefield advantage) for the playoffs while the Bengals can clinch the AFC North crown for a win. Cincinnati is flying high off its thumping of the short-handed Ravens last week, but the Chiefs will pose a mighty challenge. If Baltimore wins and the Bengals lose, the AFC North title is still up for grabs the last week of the season.
Root for: Chiefs

Denver Broncos (7-8) at Los Angeles Chargers (8-7)
Sunday, 4:05 p.m., CBS
While the Dolphins currently sit in the final AFC playoff spot, the Chargers actually have the best chance of winning it, according to ESPN's Power Football Index, at 34.8%. That's barely higher than the Ravens' 30% chance. The Broncos won this matchup earlier this season, but they don't have Teddy Bridgewater this time around. Still, Denver's defense is legit and can give Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert problems.
Root for: Broncos

Cleveland Browns (7-8) at Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1)
Monday, 8:15 p.m., ESPN/ESPN2
The loser of this game has their playoff hopes ended. The winner has hope heading into the final week of the season. If Cleveland wins its final two games, including in Week 18 against the Bengals, and the Ravens lose once, the Browns are the division winners. Probably best to give them something to play for next week versus Cincy while giving the Steelers nothing tangible to play for in the season-finale in Baltimore.
Root for: Browns

Related Content

news

Daelin Hayes Placed on Injured Reserve

Offensive tackle David Sharpe has been signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. 
news

Best Tight End in the NFL: Mark Andrews' Historic Season

Baltimore Ravens TE Mark Andrews has ascended to the top of the tight end heap this offseason.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Rams

Battling for a playoff spot with two games remaining, the Ravens (8-7) host the Los Angeles Rams (11-4) who are riding a four-game winning streak.
news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

A key part of Patrick Mekari's extension is he's just 24. The team desperately needs to get younger up front. No one thought a tight end would be the one to break Michael Jackson's record.
news

News & Notes: Patrick Mekari Isn't Locked Into Right Tackle Long-Term

Patrick Mekari has a new deal, but won't splurge with new money. Tyler Huntley says he had 'tough symptoms' with COVID-19. Offensive tackle David Sharpe will reportedly be signed to the 53-man roster.
news

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Rams: Anthony Averett Ruled Out, Odafe Oweh Doubtful

The Ravens might be without two of their top remaining defensive players this week. Wide receiver Marquise Brown is sick and questionable.
news

By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Rams

Mark Andrews is on the cusp of history, but could match up against a stingy cornerback. Rams QB Matthew Stafford has not done well under pressure this season.
news

Lamar Jackson 'Has a Chance' to Play Sunday vs. Rams

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson did not practice Thursday or Friday, but the Ravens are not ruling him out.
news

Pundit Picks: Rams Are Overwhelming Favorite to Beat Ravens

See who the analysts are picking to win Sunday's Week 17 game between the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams.
news

Late For Work 12/31 What Pundits Expect in Ravens-Rams Showdown

A few media members see Sunday as a chance for the Ravens to steal a late-season win. Media praises signing Patrick Mekari to a three-year extension. Ben Roethlisberger sends message that next week's game at M&T Bank Stadium will be his last.
news

Ravens Place Tyre Phillips on Injured Reserve

The second-year offensive lineman suffered two knee injuries this season.
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Find Tickets
Advertising