Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 17

The Ravens aren't out of the AFC North race, but their most likely path to the postseason now lies with a wild-card berth.

Currently in the No. 8 spot in the AFC, the Ravens need to win and get some help.

Thus, here's who Ravens fans should be rooting for in Week 17:

Miami Dolphins (8-7) at Tennessee Titans (10-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

The Ravens need the Dolphins to lose at least one of their final two games. If Miami drops both, Baltimore could get in with a 9-8 record. Miami has been beating up on struggling teams during its current seven-game winning streak. The Titans are the best team they will have seen in a while, but the Dolphins' defense is on such a roll that it could steamroll past a strong Titans offense.

Root for: Titans

Las Vegas Raiders (8-7) at Indianapolis Colts (9-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m., FOX

The Colts have a 95% chance of getting into the postseason at this point, but the Raiders are one of the Ravens' top challengers. Las Vegas holds a head-to-head win over the Ravens that could impact tiebreaker scenarios.

Root for: Colts

Kansas City Chiefs (11-4) at Cincinnati Bengals (9-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

The Chiefs are looking to secure the top seed (a bye and homefield advantage) for the playoffs while the Bengals can clinch the AFC North crown for a win. Cincinnati is flying high off its thumping of the short-handed Ravens last week, but the Chiefs will pose a mighty challenge. If Baltimore wins and the Bengals lose, the AFC North title is still up for grabs the last week of the season.

Root for: Chiefs

Denver Broncos (7-8) at Los Angeles Chargers (8-7)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m., CBS

While the Dolphins currently sit in the final AFC playoff spot, the Chargers actually have the best chance of winning it, according to ESPN's Power Football Index, at 34.8%. That's barely higher than the Ravens' 30% chance. The Broncos won this matchup earlier this season, but they don't have Teddy Bridgewater this time around. Still, Denver's defense is legit and can give Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert problems.

Root for: Broncos