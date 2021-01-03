Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 17

The Ravens don't have reason to sneak a peek at the scoreboard Sunday in Cincinnati. Their entire focus can be on beating the Bengals to get into the playoffs.

However, if the Ravens are locked in a tight game or fall behind, memories of 2017 may resurface and fans' eyes may shift to the other scores.

Baltimore can still get into the postseason even with a loss. Here's who Ravens fans should root for (just in case):

Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3) at Cleveland Browns (10-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

If the Browns lose, the Ravens are in. The Browns have a lot to play for, however. They probably need to win to get into the playoffs and will face a Steelers team that has little to play for and will rest quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and a few other starters. Cleveland was a virtual lock to make the playoffs a few weeks ago, but the Monday Night Football stunner versus Baltimore and unthinkable loss at the hands of the New York Jets has left them scrambling to avoid a collapse. They haven't made the playoffs since 2002.

Root for: Steelers

Miami Dolphins (10-5) at Buffalo Bills (12-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

This game doesn't impact the Ravens' playoff chances unless they tie the Bengals, but it could go a long way in determining Baltimore's wild-card opponent. If the Bills beat the Dolphins, Baltimore would face whoever wins the AFC South (Titans or Colts). If the Dolphins beat the Bills, Baltimore would face either the Steelers or Bills. So who you root for in this game probably comes down to who you'd prefer the Ravens to play in the wild-card round. The Dolphins, who barely survived last week in Las Vegas, punch their ticket with a win. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who engineered that comeback win, will not be available, however, after being placed on the COVID-19 list this week. The Bills are in a similar situation to the Steelers where they'll be either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed, and could rest some starters. If the Ravens tie and Dolphins lose, Baltimore is in. So just in case …

Root for: Bills

Jacksonville Jaguars (1-14) at Indianapolis Colts (10-5)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m.

Let's hope it doesn't get to this point, but if the Ravens don't win and the Browns beat the Steelers, this would be a (slim) chance to still get into the playoffs. Baltimore is automatically in if Indianapolis loses this game. The Jaguars have the worst record in the NFL, however, and are riding a 14-game losing streak.

Root for: Jaguars