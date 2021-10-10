Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 5

The Ravens play on "Monday Night Football" in Week 5, allowing fans an opportunity to sit back and watch what should be some excellent AFC games on Sunday.

With Baltimore tied atop the AFC North at 3-1, here's who Ravens fans should be rooting for:

Miami Dolphins (1-3) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

The Dolphins were on the cusp of making the playoffs last season but have gotten off to a tough start and have lost three straight. Now they face the defending Super Bowl champions. The Bills are one of the league's best teams and a clear favorite to win the AFC East. It's good to keep the Dolphins out of the playoff picture, even if it means cheering for Tom Brady (do Ravens fans even still hold a grudge at this point?).

Root for: Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers (3-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (3-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

This is a statement game for the Bengals, who are off to their best start since 2018, when they won four of their first five games before losing nine of their next 11. Cincinnati is feeling good with "Joey Franchise" Joe Burrow and rookie first-round pick Ja'Marr Chase off to a hot start. Now they've got one of the NFC's top teams and Aaron Rodgers coming to their stadium with a chance to prove they're legit.

Root for: Packers

Denver Broncos (3-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (1-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m.

The Steelers have dropped three straight and their offense is struggling. Back home, they'll be looking to right the ship and prove they shouldn't be dismissed in the AFC North race. Fresh off their loss to the Ravens, the Broncos are hoping to have Teddy Bridgewater (concussion) back on the field. The Steelers defense is banged up and they could fall far behind in the AFC North race with a loss.

Root for: Broncos

Cleveland Browns (3-1) at Los Angeles Chargers (3-1)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

This should be one of the best games of the week, with two of the AFC's hottest teams squaring off. The Browns defense has led the charge the past couple weeks and will now get a stiff test against second-year quarterback Justin Herbert and the Chargers. After losing to the Chiefs in Week 1, the Browns can prove their strength with a road win in L.A. It's shaping up to be a tight race for the Ravens and Browns for the AFC North title.

Root for: Chargers

Chicago Bears (2-2) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (3-1)

Sunday, 4:05 p.m.

The Raiders will probably remain in the AFC playoff picture considering how well Derek Carr is playing and the strength of their defense. Any loss, particularly one to an NFC opponent, would help the Ravens if they were to be part of a wild-card race, especially considering the Raiders would own a head-to-head tiebreaker. First-round rookie quarterback Justin Fields was named the Bears' new starter this week.

Root for: Bears