Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 15

Baltimore (10-3) reclaimed the top seed in the AFC with a walk-off win over the Rams last week.

There are nine scenarios in which the Ravens could punch their postseason ticket this weekend. Here's who Ravens fans should root for:

*Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) @ Indianapolis Colts (7-6) *Saturday, 4:30 p.m., CBS

This battle of backup quarterbacks and equal records should be tight. Behind Mitch Trubisky, the Steelers offense has faltered with back-to-back losses to two teams that entered with just two wins. The Colts have played most of the season led by backup quarterback Gardner Minshew, but have ruled out standout running back Jonathan Taylor. Ravens fans should root for the Colts to bury the Steelers further in the AFC North race.

Root for: Colts

Denver Broncos (7-6) @ Detroit Lions (9-4)

Saturday, 8:15 p.m., ABC & FOX

The Broncos are within one game of overtaking the Chiefs for the AFC West lead after defeating the Chargers in Week 14. Denver did, however, rule out starters Nik Bonitto and Greg Dulcich, which could hinder their offense. The Lions were upset by their NFC North rival, but will be entering Saturday's game with a relatively healthy squad. A Denver loss or tie would help the Ravens get to the postseason in most scenarios, so Ravens fans should root for Detroit to end up on top.

Root for: Lions

Chicago Bears (5-8) @ Cleveland Browns (8-5)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m., FOX

Coming off a win over the Jaguars and with Joe Flacco named the starter for the rest of the season, the Browns are feeling good about their playoff chances and are still the Ravens' top threat for the division crown, lurking just two games behind. The Bears enter Sunday on a high thanks to a statement win over the NFC rival Lions and their first back-to-back wins since the 2021 season. Chicago's defense has been playing well and could get after Flacco. Ravens fans should root for the Bears to keep the Browns at bay.

Root for: Bears

New York Jets (5-8) @ Miami Dolphins (9-4)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m., CBS

Coming off a stunning one-point upset to the Titans, the Dolphins are still aiming for that top spot in the AFC, sitting just one game behind Baltimore. Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle) has missed practice all week and remains questionable to play, which would limit the Dolphins' offensive potential. Miami won the first matchup between the two, 34-13. However, quarterback Zach Wilson will be at the helm for New York this time and he had a strong showing in the team's win over the Texans (301 passing yards, two touchdowns), so Ravens fans should root for him to lead another upset of the Dolphins.

Root for: Jets

Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) @ New England Patriots (3-10)

Sunday, 1:00 p.m., FOX

For the first time in quarterback Patrick Mahomes' NFL career, the Chiefs have lost two games in a row. The ending of last week's loss to the Bills left a sour taste in Mahomes' mouth, so he'll be looking for redemption. The Patriots are officially out of playoff contention despite their win over the Steelers in Week 14, although the offense came alive under quarterback Bailey Zappe. Ravens fans should root for the Patriots to upset the Chiefs to create distance in the race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Root for: Patriots

Dallas Cowboys (10-3) @ Buffalo Bills (7-6)

Sunday, 4:45 p.m., FOX

With both teams coming off big divisional wins, this matchup will be a battle. Led by quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys captured their fifth-straight win in which they held the Eagles 13 points in a dominant showing. The Bills kept their playoff hopes alive with a win on the road against the Chiefs, and a win on Sunday would wrap the toughest stretch of their schedule and keep them in the playoff conversation. A Bills loss or tie, would make way for the Ravens to clinch a spot in the playoffs in most scenarios.