Who's Out There? Free-Agent Tight Ends





With the Ravens in "wait-and-see mode" with Dennis Pitta and Owen Daniels' unknown future, General Manager Ozzie Newsome is on the lookout for tight ends.

The Ravens have a good blocking (with receiving potential) tight end in sophomore Crockett Gillmore, but need more pass catchers.

Here's a look at who is out there:

Top Tier

Julius Thomas, Denver Broncos

Unrestricted; 26 years old; 6-foot-5, 250 pounds

2014 Stats: 43 receptions, 489 yards, 12 touchdowns

A former basketball player out of Portland State, Thomas broke out in 2013 with 65 catches for 788 yards and 12 touchdowns. An ankle injury slowed him last season, as he played in just 13 games and started 10. He was still a monster in the red zone with nearly a touchdown per game. Thomas benefitted greatly from having quarterback Peyton Manning throwing to him, but he's a matchup problem and premier touchdown magnet no matter who his quarterback is.* *

Jordan Cameron, Cleveland Browns

Unrestricted; 26; 6- foot-5, 249 pounds

2014 Stats: 24 receptions, 424 yards, 2 touchdowns

Cameron had a huge 2013 season with 80 receptions for 917 yards and seven touchdowns. But concussion problems have plagued him throughout his career and limited him to just 10 games, 24 catches, 424 yards and two scores last year. Cameron is another former basketball player with great size who can go up and make plays. But he can only do so when he's healthy, which has been a problem.

Solid Options

Jermaine Gresham, Cincinnati Bengals

Unrestricted; 26; 6- foot-5, 260 pounds

2014 Stats: 62 catches, 460 yards, 5 touchdowns

Gresham was a player linked to the Ravens five years ago when he was in the draft. The Ravens liked him, but he was taken three picks ahead of when Baltimore was on the clock. Gresham has been a reliable pass-catcher and strong blocker for Cincinnati. He hasn't ever put up huge numbers (his biggest year was in 2012 when he had 64 catches for 737 yards and five touchdowns), but he's been consistently very good, and he's accustomed to rough and tough AFC North football.* *

Owen Daniels, Baltimore Ravens

Unrestricted; 32; 6- foot-3, 245 pounds

2014 Stats: 48 catches, 527 yards, 4 touchdowns

Daniels did an excellent job for the Ravens in his first year. Proving he still has more football left in the tank, Daniels stepped in when Pitta went down with his season-ending hip injury. Daniels was a valuable third-down target and made tough catches in traffic while taking hits. Daniels knows the Ravens offense and would help moving forward with the West Coast system Gary Kubiak ushered into Baltimore. Daniels has only played for Kubiak during his career, however, and Kubiak and the Broncos may be looking for tight ends if Thomas leaves.

Bargains

Lance Kendricks, St. Louis RamsUnrestricted; 27; 6- foot-3, 250 pounds

2014 Stats: 27 catches, 259 yards, 5 touchdowns

Kendricks hasn't put up big numbers, but has been a consistent starter in St. Louis. His best season was in 2012 when he caught 42 passes for 519 yards and four scores. The former second-round pick out of Wisconsin was one of the most athletic tight ends in his 2011 draft class.

Ed Dickson, Carolina PanthersUnrestricted; 27; 6- foot-4, 255 pounds

2014 Stats: 10 catches, 115 yards, 1 touchdown

The Ravens know Dickson well, as they drafted him in the third round in 2010 and spent four years with him. Baltimore let Dickson leave for Carolina last year, where he had some of the lowest receiving output of his career. Dickson struggled with drops in Baltimore and admitted his confidence was a bit shaken. Perhaps a year away from the purple and black has helped.