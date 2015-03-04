Who's Out There? Free-Agent Tight Ends

With the Ravens in "wait-and-see mode" with Dennis Pitta and Owen Daniels' unknown future, General Manager Ozzie Newsome is on the lookout for tight ends.
The Ravens have a good blocking (with receiving potential) tight end in sophomore Crockett Gillmore, but need more pass catchers.
Here's a look at who is out there:
Top Tier
Julius Thomas, Denver Broncos
Unrestricted; 26 years old; 6-foot-5, 250 pounds
2014 Stats: 43 receptions, 489 yards, 12 touchdowns
A former basketball player out of Portland State, Thomas broke out in 2013 with 65 catches for 788 yards and 12 touchdowns. An ankle injury slowed him last season, as he played in just 13 games and started 10. He was still a monster in the red zone with nearly a touchdown per game. Thomas benefitted greatly from having quarterback Peyton Manning throwing to him, but he's a matchup problem and premier touchdown magnet no matter who his quarterback is.* *
Jordan Cameron, Cleveland Browns
Unrestricted; 26; 6- foot-5, 249 pounds
2014 Stats: 24 receptions, 424 yards, 2 touchdowns
Cameron had a huge 2013 season with 80 receptions for 917 yards and seven touchdowns. But concussion problems have plagued him throughout his career and limited him to just 10 games, 24 catches, 424 yards and two scores last year. Cameron is another former basketball player with great size who can go up and make plays. But he can only do so when he's healthy, which has been a problem.
Solid Options
Jermaine Gresham, Cincinnati Bengals
Unrestricted; 26; 6- foot-5, 260 pounds
2014 Stats: 62 catches, 460 yards, 5 touchdowns
Gresham was a player linked to the Ravens five years ago when he was in the draft. The Ravens liked him, but he was taken three picks ahead of when Baltimore was on the clock. Gresham has been a reliable pass-catcher and strong blocker for Cincinnati. He hasn't ever put up huge numbers (his biggest year was in 2012 when he had 64 catches for 737 yards and five touchdowns), but he's been consistently very good, and he's accustomed to rough and tough AFC North football.* *
Owen Daniels, Baltimore Ravens
Unrestricted; 32; 6- foot-3, 245 pounds
2014 Stats: 48 catches, 527 yards, 4 touchdowns
Daniels did an excellent job for the Ravens in his first year. Proving he still has more football left in the tank, Daniels stepped in when Pitta went down with his season-ending hip injury. Daniels was a valuable third-down target and made tough catches in traffic while taking hits. Daniels knows the Ravens offense and would help moving forward with the West Coast system Gary Kubiak ushered into Baltimore. Daniels has only played for Kubiak during his career, however, and Kubiak and the Broncos may be looking for tight ends if Thomas leaves.
Bargains
Lance Kendricks, St. Louis RamsUnrestricted; 27; 6- foot-3, 250 pounds
2014 Stats: 27 catches, 259 yards, 5 touchdowns
Kendricks hasn't put up big numbers, but has been a consistent starter in St. Louis. His best season was in 2012 when he caught 42 passes for 519 yards and four scores. The former second-round pick out of Wisconsin was one of the most athletic tight ends in his 2011 draft class.
Ed Dickson, Carolina PanthersUnrestricted; 27; 6- foot-4, 255 pounds
2014 Stats: 10 catches, 115 yards, 1 touchdown
The Ravens know Dickson well, as they drafted him in the third round in 2010 and spent four years with him. Baltimore let Dickson leave for Carolina last year, where he had some of the lowest receiving output of his career. Dickson struggled with drops in Baltimore and admitted his confidence was a bit shaken. Perhaps a year away from the purple and black has helped.
Virgil Green, Denver Broncos
Unrestricted; 26; 6- foot-5, 255 pounds
2014 Stats: 6 catches, 74 yards, 1 touchdown
Green has been in the shadow of Thomas, Jacob Tamme and other tight ends in Denver. But according to Pro Football Focus, Green was the highest-rated of the bunch last year – even one spot ahead of Thomas. Green got very high marks for his run blocking. He was a combine standout in 2011, with the best leaping ability and fourth-fastest 40-yard dash, so he has the traits to be a good pass catcher but just may not have been given many chances.