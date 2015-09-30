 Skip to main content
Who's Playing, Who's Not At Steelers

Sep 30, 2015 at 07:31 AM
30_WPWN_news.jpg


The Ravens had four players nursing injuries this week and all four have been ruled out. Baltimore will have three backups starting against the Steelers.

Already short on weapons for quarterback Joe Flacco, the Ravens will be without another Thursday night in Pittsburgh.

Gillmore Is Ruled Out

Tight end Crockett Gillmore broke onto the national scene in the Ravens' first two games, bulldozing his way to two touchdowns in Oakland and quickly becoming one of Flacco's favorite targets.

Now nearly just as quickly, Gillmore is on the shelf. He has been ruled out to play in Pittsburgh. Gillmore didn't practice at all this week.

Gillmore has 10 receptions for 151 yards so far this season. The Ravens will have to rely on rookie tight ends Maxx Williams and Nick Boyle.

"With Crockett being out, we have some young tight ends that we really love to coach, and we love the development that they're going through right now," Offensive Coordinator Marc Trestman said. "We expect them to step up and play well for us."

As a rookie, Gillmore scored a touchdown in each of his two games in Pittsburgh last season. His physicality, both in the pass and run game, will be missed.

Monroe Doesn't Practice, Out For Pittsburgh

At the start of the week, Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said he expected Ravens left tackle Eugene Monroe to play on Thursday.

Well, Tomlin isn't a doctor and he wasn't right.

Monroe returned to practice this week after suffering a concussion on the Ravens' first drive of the season, but he was limited on Monday and Tuesday and didn't practice Wednesday. He has been ruled out for the third consecutive game.

Second-year tackle James Hurst is expected to get his third start.

"Right now – today – it's James, and we'll see," Trestman said Tuesday. "Certainly, we need everybody. You always need everybody. Eugene is a big part of what we do here, so we're looking forward to getting him back as well when that time comes."

Perriman Still Out

When rookie first-round wide receiver Breshad Perriman returned to the practice field last week, it sparked hope that he could perhaps return in time to face the Steelers.

However, Perriman was back out of practice this week and has been ruled out for Thursday's game.

Perriman was seen running at a good speed before Sunday's game against the Bengals, but appeared to have some pain when trying to get to one deep pass. On Tuesday, Head Coach John Harbaugh said he didn't know anything about a possible setback.

Canty Missing Again, Guy To Step Up

The Ravens will be without veteran defensive end Chris Canty for a second straight game because of a calf injury, as he has been ruled out prior to Thursday's game.

Canty suffered the injury during the Ravens' Week 2 game in Oakland. He hasn't practiced since.

Lawrence Guy stepped into his place and did a standout job, combining with Brandon Williams and Timmy Jernigan to limit talented Bengals running backs Giovani Bernard and Jeremy Hill to 70 yards on 25 carries (2.8 yards per rush).

Guy is fifth on the team in tackles (14) so far this year, including one for a loss.

Steelers Also Rule Out Four Players

The Ravens aren't the only ones banged up on the short week.

Pittsburgh ruled out last year's first-round pick, linebacker Ryan Shazier (shoulder), backup tight end Matt Spaeth (hand), defensive tackle Daniel McCullers (knee) and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (knee). Shazier is one of the team's starting inside linebackers and will be replaced by Sean Spence.

Starting cornerback Cortez Allen (knee) is questionable to return after being limited In practice. If he can't suit up, the Steelers will likely go with Antwon Blake outside opposite William Gay.

Linebacker James Harrison (thumb) and starting center Cody Wallace (illness) are both probable.

2400x1000-renovations
