Who's Playing, Who's Not At Steelers

Well, Tomlin isn't a doctor and he wasn't right.

Monroe returned to practice this week after suffering a concussion on the Ravens' first drive of the season, but he was limited on Monday and Tuesday and didn't practice Wednesday. He has been ruled out for the third consecutive game.

Second-year tackle James Hurst is expected to get his third start.

"Right now – today – it's James, and we'll see," Trestman said Tuesday. "Certainly, we need everybody. You always need everybody. Eugene is a big part of what we do here, so we're looking forward to getting him back as well when that time comes."

Perriman Still Out

When rookie first-round wide receiver Breshad Perriman returned to the practice field last week, it sparked hope that he could perhaps return in time to face the Steelers.

However, Perriman was back out of practice this week and has been ruled out for Thursday's game.

Perriman was seen running at a good speed before Sunday's game against the Bengals, but appeared to have some pain when trying to get to one deep pass. On Tuesday, Head Coach John Harbaugh said he didn't know anything about a possible setback.

Canty Missing Again, Guy To Step Up

The Ravens will be without veteran defensive end Chris Canty for a second straight game because of a calf injury, as he has been ruled out prior to Thursday's game.

Canty suffered the injury during the Ravens' Week 2 game in Oakland. He hasn't practiced since.

Lawrence Guy stepped into his place and did a standout job, combining with Brandon Williams and Timmy Jernigan to limit talented Bengals running backs Giovani Bernard and Jeremy Hill to 70 yards on 25 carries (2.8 yards per rush).

Guy is fifth on the team in tackles (14) so far this year, including one for a loss.

Steelers Also Rule Out Four Players

The Ravens aren't the only ones banged up on the short week.

Pittsburgh ruled out last year's first-round pick, linebacker Ryan Shazier (shoulder), backup tight end Matt Spaeth (hand), defensive tackle Daniel McCullers (knee) and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (knee). Shazier is one of the team's starting inside linebackers and will be replaced by Sean Spence.

Starting cornerback Cortez Allen (knee) is questionable to return after being limited In practice. If he can't suit up, the Steelers will likely go with Antwon Blake outside opposite William Gay.