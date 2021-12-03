Who's Playing, Who's Not: Cornerback Health a Concern Heading to Pittsburgh

Offensively, tight end Nick Boyle did not practice all week but could still suit up. Boyle has played two games since returning from last year's major season-ending knee injury, but it seems the Ravens are being careful not to overtax him as he works back into form.

"We want to keep dosing him in and keep letting him take those steps up the ladder to get him back to his form," Offensive Coordinator Greg Roman said this week. "It's definitely going to be a process, I'd say throughout the rest of this year. He will definitely be a big part of helping us the rest of the year, because even him at 70 percent is very valuable."

Right tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle), fullback Patrick Ricard (foot/thigh) and wide receiver Devin Duvernay (thigh) are also all questionable. They were all full practice participants Friday. Wide receiver Miles Boykin (finger) is doubtful.

The Steelers are dealing with some illness issues of their own. They put three players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this week, including All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt, who has the second-most sacks in the league.

Veteran Cameron Heyward, the anchor of their defensive line, did not practice Friday because of an illness and also may not be able to play, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac. He does not, however, have an injury designation on the Steelers' report.