Who's Playing, Who's Not: 10 Ravens Questionable to Face Browns

While the Cleveland Browns are the healthiest they've been in a while, the Baltimore Ravens are still dealing with a multitude of injuries heading into their Week 12 "Sunday Night Football" game at M&T Bank Stadium.
The Ravens have 10 players questionable and ruled out three for the game. The Browns have two questionable and one ruled out.
The Ravens' defensive line is the biggest concern as Calais Campbell hasn't practiced at all this week because of a concussion. He is considered questionable to play, and Head Coach John Harbaugh said Campbell is headed in the right direction.
"It's been encouraging with Calais," Harbaugh said Friday. "Of course, you have to go through the process, and you never can predict that exactly. But I think it's been very encouraging that way."
Baltimore's other big run stopper, Brandon Williams, returned to practice this week after missing the past three weeks with a shoulder injury and is questionable to play. He was limited Wednesday and Thursday but sat out Friday. Justin Ellis has stepped in for Williams while he's been out.
The Ravens would love to have both of their starting D-linemen active as they take on the Browns' league-leading rushing attack, which is averaging 156.8 yards per game.
The Browns have one of the best offensive lines and running backs in football. Nick Chubb is third in the league in rushing yards (851) and has hit 100 yards in four of his last five games.
Cleveland will also get running back Kareem Hunt and starting right tackle Jack Conklin back, as they returned to practice this week and will be activated from injured reserve to the 53-man roster on Saturday.
"It's a good scheme, because the offensive line blocks well – that's what makes it a good scheme," Harbaugh said. "They have really good backs running the ball. So, we're just going to have to line up and play football and do the best we can."
In the secondary, cornerback Anthony Averett (thigh) is trending in the right direction after practicing Thursday and Friday. Slot corner Tavon Young (foot/knee) returned to the field Friday after sitting out the first couple days. Both are questionable.
Jimmy Smith (neck) didn't practice all week, but hasn't been ruled out (questionable). Chris Westry (thigh) returned to practice Friday on a limited basis and is also questionable. The Ravens lost safety Ar'Darius Washington to a season-ending broken foot this week.
Offensively, Lamar Jackson was a full participant throughout the week and seems to have kicked the illness that sidelined him in Chicago.
"Honestly, when Lamar comes back off anything, he's come back on point," wide receiver Sammy Watkins said. "He's throwing the ball well, he's moving around. Honestly, I feel like we actually got better since he's been back, so I can't wait to go out there and play with him."
The Ravens are hoping to get wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown (thigh) back on the field after he sat out last week in Chicago. Watkins said he's excited to have himself, Rashod Bateman and Brown all on the field for just the second time this season.
"I think we've been practicing well and putting everything together," Watkins said. "[The] coaches have got a great gameplan, with putting is in different positions, and we're kind of honed in on switching around and moving around a lot now. I think it's time for us to put on a show, and hopefully, we go out there and maximize all our opportunities and play hard."
Fullback Patrick Ricard (hip/foot) returned to practice Friday and right tackle Patrick Mekari practiced the past two days, leaving both questionable. Tight end Nick Boyle (knee) was added to the injury report Friday as a non-participant and is questionable.
Wide receiver Devin Duvernay (knee/chest) was a full participant Thursday and Friday and Miles Boykin (finger) has been ruled out.
For the Browns, wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (concussion) has been ruled out and wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) and cornerback Troy Hill (nick) are questionable.
|Player
|Injury
|Game status
|
Anthony Averett
|Thigh
|Questionable
|
Miles Boykin
|Finger
|Out
|
Marquise Brown
|Thigh
|Questionable
|
Calais Campbell
|Concussion
|Questionable
|
Patrick Mekari
|Ankle
|Questionable
|
Cedric Ogbuehi
|Thigh
|Out
|
Patrick Ricard
|Hip/Foot
|Questionable
|
Jimmy Smith
|Neck
|Questionable
|
Chris Westry
|Thigh
|Questionable
|
Brandon Williams
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|
Tavon Young
|Foot/Knee
|Questionable
|
Nick Boyle
|NIR/Knee
|Questionable