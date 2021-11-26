Who's Playing, Who's Not: 10 Ravens Questionable to Face Browns

While the Cleveland Browns are the healthiest they've been in a while, the Baltimore Ravens are still dealing with a multitude of injuries heading into their Week 12 "Sunday Night Football" game at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Ravens have 10 players questionable and ruled out three for the game. The Browns have two questionable and one ruled out.

The Ravens' defensive line is the biggest concern as Calais Campbell hasn't practiced at all this week because of a concussion. He is considered questionable to play, and Head Coach John Harbaugh said Campbell is headed in the right direction.

"It's been encouraging with Calais," Harbaugh said Friday. "Of course, you have to go through the process, and you never can predict that exactly. But I think it's been very encouraging that way."

Baltimore's other big run stopper, Brandon Williams, returned to practice this week after missing the past three weeks with a shoulder injury and is questionable to play. He was limited Wednesday and Thursday but sat out Friday. Justin Ellis has stepped in for Williams while he's been out.