Who's Playing, Who's Not: Latavius Murray, Sammy Watkins Ruled Out

The Ravens won't have a pair of their offensive starters for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals as running back Latavius Murray and wide receiver Sammy Watkins were both ruled out after not practicing all week.

Murray, who has seen the most action of the Ravens' veteran running back trio, sprained his ankle against the Chargers. Watkins will miss his second straight game with a hamstring pull. Both players will get extra time to recover over the Ravens' bye next week.

While it hurts not to have two major contributors, the Ravens feel confident in their depth at the running back and wide receiver spots.

Devonta Freeman could get the start at running back after leading the team with 53 rushing yards on nine carries last week against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Le'Veon Bell, who was moved to the 53-man roster this week, could have his largest role yet. Ty'Son Williams is expected to play after being inactive two of the past three weeks.