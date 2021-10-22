Who's Playing, Who's Not: Latavius Murray, Sammy Watkins Ruled Out

The Ravens won't have a pair of their offensive starters for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals as running back Latavius Murray and wide receiver Sammy Watkins were both ruled out after not practicing all week.
Murray, who has seen the most action of the Ravens' veteran running back trio, sprained his ankle against the Chargers. Watkins will miss his second straight game with a hamstring pull. Both players will get extra time to recover over the Ravens' bye next week.
While it hurts not to have two major contributors, the Ravens feel confident in their depth at the running back and wide receiver spots.
Devonta Freeman could get the start at running back after leading the team with 53 rushing yards on nine carries last week against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Le'Veon Bell, who was moved to the 53-man roster this week, could have his largest role yet. Ty'Son Williams is expected to play after being inactive two of the past three weeks.
At wide receiver, rookie first-round pick Rashod Bateman will likely see a lot of snaps for a second straight week. Bateman played the Watkins chain-moving role well in his NFL debut, and he'll be looking to make more big plays in his second game.
In other Ravens injury news, center Bradley Bozeman (back) appears to be on track to play after practicing Thursday and Friday. He was limited both days and is listed as questionable. The same goes for left tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee), who has never missed a game in his NFL career.
Inside linebacker Patrick Queen (thigh) is questionable to play after being limited in practice throughout the week. Queen played just 34% of the defensive snaps against Los Angeles in part because of the injury and because Josh Bynes stepped into the middle linebacker role.
Cornerback Tavon Young (knee), who did not practice Wednesday, was back on the field Thursday and was a full participant Friday. He is listed as questionable.
The Bengals are pretty healthy coming into the game. Quarterback Joe Burrow is still dealing with a throat contusion, but it won't affect his game availability. It could make things harder for Burrow to communicate in a loud M&T Bank Stadium, however.
The only two players listed as questionable are backup cornerback Jalen Davis (ankle) and backup defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin (illness). Running back Samaje Perine was activated off the COVID list this week.