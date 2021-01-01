Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Bengals

The Ravens could have their star-studded cornerbacks group back together for the regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cornerbacks Marcus Peters (calf) and Jimmy Smith (ribs/shoulder) practiced this week for the first time since going down against the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 14, and both are listed as questionable to play Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

The Ravens have 10 players listed as questionable on Friday's final injury report. Punter Sam Koch (Reserve/COVID-19 list) is not expected to play, according to Head Coach John Harbaugh, and will be replaced by Johnny Townsend.

Peters was limited Wednesday and a full practice participant Thursday and Friday. Smith returned to the field as a limited participant Thursday and was limited again Friday.

It would be a great time to get them back on the field with the Bengals offense showcasing a dangerous trio of wide receivers in Tyler Boyd, who is set to return to game action from a concussion, veteran A.J. Green and breakout rookie Tee Higgins. Backup Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen threw for 371 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Houston Texans.

Plus, it would be good to get Peters and Smith some game reps to shake off any rust before the Ravens enter the playoffs, as long as they take care of business against Cincinnati.

Baltimore's secondary has held up well in their absence with Anthony Averett stepping up to play every snap the past two weeks, but the Ravens want to have their defense at full strength to beat the Bengals and go on a postseason run.

Smith inked a one-year contract extension Friday morning and Head Coach John Harbaugh said he was really happy to keep Smith in the fold.

"Even more than that, I'm looking forward to getting him back on the field here ASAP for our team right now," said Harbaugh, who added that he is "encouraged" by Peters' progress.

"It's good to see him out there. We'll just see how it plays out. These things are always just how you respond the next day to the workload and things like that, but having him out at practice is obviously important. It's a big step, and I feel very good about that."

Several other Ravens are still dealing with injuries from Sunday's game against the New York Giants, however. Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (thigh), wide receiver Willie Snead IV (ankle) and center Patrick Mekari (back) did not practice all week.

If Ngakoue can't play, it would be a hit to the Ravens' pass rush, which has been cranked up in recent weeks and is looking to get after Allen. If Mekari can't suit up, Matt Skura would likely be the starting center with undrafted rookie Trystan Colon-Castillo also as an option.

Snead is third on the team in receptions (33), receiving yards (432) and receiving touchdowns (three). If he's out, it could mean more for rookie Devin Duvernay or rookie James Proche II could be active after being a healthy scratch last week.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (knee/shoulder) improved throughout the week and was a full participant on Friday. Running back Mark Ingram II, who has been a healthy scratch the past two games, returned to practice Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday because of illness.

Fellow running back Gus Edwards (back) and tackle D.J. Fluker (knee) were added to Friday's injury report as limited.