Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Bills

Jan 14, 2021 at 04:11 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

The Ravens should be at full strength for Saturday's divisional playoff game in Buffalo.

Baltimore has had only three players on its injury report for injury reasons this week: outside linebacker Matthew Judon (illness), cornerback Marcus Peters (back) and tackle D.J. Fluker (knee).

Judon was removed from Thursday's final injury report after practicing fully Friday and Peters and Fluker are both listed as questionable.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he expects Peters and Judon will play Saturday night. Peters didn't practice Tuesday (estimation) or Wednesday, but returned to the field Thursday as a limited participant. Fluker was limited all week but also dealt with the knee injury last week and played.

The Bills are also in good shape. They only listed one player, backup defensive end Darryl Johnson (knee), on their final injury report and he's questionable.

Buffalo had several starters – wide receivers Stefon Diggs (oblique) and Cole Beasley (knee), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) – limited in practice Wednesday but they all were full participants Friday with the exception of Beasley.

Beasley is in the worst shape of the starters as he gritted through a knee injury in last week's wild-card win over the Indianapolis Colts. Even though Beasley was a little slow to get up at times and limping, he led the Bills with seven catches (57 yards). The shifty slot receiver had 82 catches for 967 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season.

"In my mind I don't feel like I'll be as limited as I was last week. So that's all I care about," Beasley said this week. "I just want to be better than I was the week before and just keep improving."

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Stefon Diggs Is the 'One That Got Away'

Ravens not stressing about possible snow in Buffalo. Devin Singletary could be a workhorse back against the Ravens. Thanks to Lamar Jackson, rapper Mike Jones is having a good week.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Bills

Fans can tune into Saturday's divisional playoff game at 8:15 p.m. on NBC, stream it on mobile or listen live on radio.
news

Late for Work 1/14: Will Lamar Jackson Go the Furthest of 2018 Draft Quarterbacks?

Add Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey to the list of Ravens' X-factors. Pundits continue to question why Wink Martindale isn't getting head coaching interest. Where does Jackson's touchdown run against the Titans rank among the Ravens' greatest playoff plays?
news

News & Notes: Ravens Don't Plan to Let Snow Stop Them

Ravens veteran sees similarities between 2012 Super Bowl champs and this year's Ravens. Lamar made the proper read and reacted on Sunday's touchdown run. Jimmy Smith is happy to be re-signed for 2021.
news

How Wink Martindale's Defense Is Preparing for the Josh Allen Challenge

Baltimore snuffed out the Titans' ground attack. Can they ground Josh Allen and the Bills' aerial assault?
news

Mailbag: What's the Plan to Slow Down Josh Allen?

What's the biggest matchup besides the Ravens cornerbacks vs. Bills wide receivers? Do the Ravens win if they stop Stefon Diggs?
news

Late for Work 1/13: Not an Overreaction: Ravens Are Dangerous Enough to Win It All

Defensive success revolves around Josh Allen. Gus Edwards can be a playoff X-factor. The first-round edge rusher that keeps getting mocked to the Ravens.
news

Lamar Jackson And Josh Allen Have Big-Time Respect for Each Other

Viewers will get a treat Saturday night with two top young quarterbacks squaring off.
news

News & Notes: Bills Gave the Ravens Offense Its Toughest Challenge Last Year

Lamar Jackson explains why he wore a glove in Tennessee. Ravens will see familiar faces in John "Smoke" Brown and Leslie Frazier. Bradley Bozeman gives props to receivers for their blocking.
news

SociaLight: Lamar Jackson Has Rapper Mike Jones Trending Again

It's been more than a decade since rapper Mike Jones was topping the charts, but a reporter's question brought him back to the forefront. 
news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Bills

Matthew Judon and Marcus Peters did not participate in Tuesday's walkthrough, as the Ravens turn their attention to Saturday night's playoff game against Buffalo. 

