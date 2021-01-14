Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Bills

The Bills are also in good shape. They only listed one player, backup defensive end Darryl Johnson (knee), on their final injury report and he's questionable.

Buffalo had several starters – wide receivers Stefon Diggs (oblique) and Cole Beasley (knee), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) – limited in practice Wednesday but they all were full participants Friday with the exception of Beasley.

Beasley is in the worst shape of the starters as he gritted through a knee injury in last week's wild-card win over the Indianapolis Colts. Even though Beasley was a little slow to get up at times and limping, he led the Bills with seven catches (57 yards). The shifty slot receiver had 82 catches for 967 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season.