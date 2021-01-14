Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Bills

The Ravens should be at full strength for Saturday's divisional playoff game in Buffalo.
Baltimore has had only three players on its injury report for injury reasons this week: outside linebacker Matthew Judon (illness), cornerback Marcus Peters (back) and tackle D.J. Fluker (knee).
Judon was removed from Thursday's final injury report after practicing fully Friday and Peters and Fluker are both listed as questionable.
Head Coach John Harbaugh said he expects Peters and Judon will play Saturday night. Peters didn't practice Tuesday (estimation) or Wednesday, but returned to the field Thursday as a limited participant. Fluker was limited all week but also dealt with the knee injury last week and played.
The Bills are also in good shape. They only listed one player, backup defensive end Darryl Johnson (knee), on their final injury report and he's questionable.
Buffalo had several starters – wide receivers Stefon Diggs (oblique) and Cole Beasley (knee), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) – limited in practice Wednesday but they all were full participants Friday with the exception of Beasley.
Beasley is in the worst shape of the starters as he gritted through a knee injury in last week's wild-card win over the Indianapolis Colts. Even though Beasley was a little slow to get up at times and limping, he led the Bills with seven catches (57 yards). The shifty slot receiver had 82 catches for 967 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season.
"In my mind I don't feel like I'll be as limited as I was last week. So that's all I care about," Beasley said this week. "I just want to be better than I was the week before and just keep improving."