Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Chargers: Lamar Jackson Returns, Sammy Watkins Still Out

Oct 15, 2021 at 12:35 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

101521-WPWN
Shawn Hubbard @shawn_hubbard/© Baltimore Ravens 2021
Left: WR Sammy Watkins; Right: QB Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson appears on track to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.

Jackson returned to the practice field Friday after missing Thursday's practice due to illness. He is coming off a career-best 442-yard passing performance during Monday's 31-25 overtime win against the Indianapolis Colts that earned Jackson the AFC Offensive Player of the Week Award.

The Ravens are on a short week after Monday's win, but Jackson participated in Wednesday's walkthrough and he has played every game this season, even after missing practice days. He missed two days of practice in Week 4 with a back injury and one day of practice in Week 3 due to illness. Jackson has never missed a game due to injury during his four-year career.

Starting left tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee) also returned to practice Friday after a one-day absence. The veteran offensive lineman has never missed a game in his NFL career.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins was not at practice Friday and has been absent all week. Watkins has been Jackson's third-leading target with 18 catches for 292 yards. Though Watkins has not missed any games this season, he missed at least six games in three of his last four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs before joining the Ravens this year.

Earlier this week, Head Coach John Harbaugh did not offer a specific timetable for Watkins' return.

"We'll just see how long it takes for him to get back," Harbaugh said.

The final injury report for Sunday's game will be released later Friday afternoon.

