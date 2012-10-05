Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Chiefs





Ravens Are Healthy

With 10 days between games, the Ravens are heading into their Week 5 matchup against Kansas City without any significant injuries.

The Ravens had only two players listed on the injury report this week – Torrey Smith (ankle) and Jah Reid (calf). Smith was a full participant all week and is probable, while Reid was a limited participant and is questionable for Sunday.

Smith has dealt with an ankle injury since the preseason, but he is the team's leading receiver through three games and hasn't appeared hindered.

"I'm good," Smith said on Friday. "I'm standing up on two feet I'm alright."

Quarterback Joe Flacco also had an ankle injury and Ed Reed had a hamstring injury after last week's game, but they weren't even listed on the injury report, meaning they were full participants in practice.

This is the second week in a row that Reid has practiced, but he's yet to be active for a game this season. The Ravens are being cautious in his recovery process after he suffered a setback during the preseason.

Overall, having a healthy team at this point is a good thing for the Ravens, especially after an opening stretch that included four games in 18 days.

"We have a strong team, physically," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "What we have to focus on are the things that we can control, and I think our guys do a good job of taking care of themselves."

Harbaugh credited the work of Strength and Conditioning Coach Bob Rogucki and Head Athletic Trainer Mark Smith for keeping the team healthy.

"We've been healthy for a reason," Harbaugh said.

RB Hillis, DT Dorsey Ruled Out

The Ravens won't have to go up against two familiar opponents this weekend.

Running back Peyton Hillis (ankle) and starting defensive end Glen Dorsey (calf) have both been ruled out of Sunday's contest.

Hillis was held out of practice all week after suffering the injury in a Week 3 victory over the Saints. The powerful running back signed with the Chiefs this offseason after spending the last two years with the Cleveland Browns.

Hillis, who was brought in to complement starting back Jamaal Charles, had some of his best games against the Ravens, including last season where he rushed for 112 yards in a Week 16 matchup.

"We all know him and the issues we've had with him in the past," Harbaugh said about Hillis earlier this week.

Dorsey is also a big loss for the Chiefs. The last time he faced the Ravens was during the 2010 playoffs, and he led the Chiefs with 11 tackles on the day. This is the second game in a row he will miss.

The other player ruled out for the Chiefs is backup wide receiver Devon Wylie (hamstring).

Flowers, Baldwin Probable; Johnson, Lewis Questionable

The other big games on the injury report are wide receiver Jon Balwin (hamstring), cornerback Brandon Flowers and center Ryan Lilja. All three players are starters, and they are all listed as probable.

The Chiefs secondary is banged up right now, as starting safety Kendick Lewis (groin) is questionable and backup corner Jalil Brown (hamstring) is doubtful.

Even though the Chiefs are dealing with injuries, Smith doesn't expect that to limit how their secondary will match up against the Ravens.

"I don't think they will play any differently," Smith said. "As long as they're on the field they're the same guy."