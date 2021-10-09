Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Colts

Alejandro Villanueva has never missed a game during his NFL career, and the Ravens hope that streak continues.

Villanueva (knee) returned to practice Saturday for the first time all week and is questionable for Monday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts. The 33-year-old veteran has started the past three games at left tackle, moving over from right tackle to replace All-Pro Ronnie Stanley (ankle) who has not played since Week 1. Stanley has been ruled out for Monday night's game.

The Ravens could elevate veteran left tackle Andre Smith from the practice squad as they did last week to backup Villanueva, or to start if necessary. Smith took over in Week 4 after Villanueva was injured and played 35 snaps against the Denver Broncos. However, that was Smith's first game since 2019, and practice squad left tackle David Sharpe has not played at all since being signed to the practice squad Sept. 21.

Starting safety DeShon Elliott (quad) and backup safety Geno Stone (thigh) are both questionable after practicing on a limited basis Saturday. Elliott did not play against the Broncos and was replaced in the starting lineup by third-round safety Brandon Stephens.

Head Coach John Harbaugh did not say Saturday if wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin would be activated from injured reserve for Monday's game. The Ravens have until 4 p.m. to make that decision. Bateman and Boykin returned to practice last week.

Two starters have been ruled out for the Colts, first-round defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring) and right tackle Braden Smith (foot/thumb). Backup Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) and running back Jordan Wilkins (illness) are also out.