Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Colts

Oct 09, 2021 at 06:22 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

WPNP_Thumbnail

Alejandro Villanueva has never missed a game during his NFL career, and the Ravens hope that streak continues.

Villanueva (knee) returned to practice Saturday for the first time all week and is questionable for Monday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts. The 33-year-old veteran has started the past three games at left tackle, moving over from right tackle to replace All-Pro Ronnie Stanley (ankle) who has not played since Week 1. Stanley has been ruled out for Monday night's game.

The Ravens could elevate veteran left tackle Andre Smith from the practice squad as they did last week to backup Villanueva, or to start if necessary. Smith took over in Week 4 after Villanueva was injured and played 35 snaps against the Denver Broncos. However, that was Smith's first game since 2019, and practice squad left tackle David Sharpe has not played at all since being signed to the practice squad Sept. 21.

Starting safety DeShon Elliott (quad) and backup safety Geno Stone (thigh) are both questionable after practicing on a limited basis Saturday. Elliott did not play against the Broncos and was replaced in the starting lineup by third-round safety Brandon Stephens.

Head Coach John Harbaugh did not say Saturday if wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin would be activated from injured reserve for Monday's game. The Ravens have until 4 p.m. to make that decision. Bateman and Boykin returned to practice last week.

Two starters have been ruled out for the Colts, first-round defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring) and right tackle Braden Smith (foot/thumb). Backup Cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle) and running back Jordan Wilkins (illness) are also out.

Colts starting safety Khari Willis (ankle/groin) was limited Saturday and is questionable.

Related Content

news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

A run of four straight home games give the Baltimore Ravens a chance to stack wins. Two nominations for the 'Best Supporting Actor' award so far this season.
news

News & Notes: Calais Campbell Is Off to a Strong Start

Ben Powers, Ben Cleveland left guard rotation is working well. Justin Madubuike is carving out a larger role. Double punt on Thursday Night Football gets Chris Horton's attention.
news

As Ravens Offense Evolves, Lamar Jackson Wants Opponents to Focus on Stopping the Run

Lamar Jackson has been more accurate on throws outside the numbers and is going deep, stretching defenses horizontally and vertically.
news

By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Colts

Stats to know before the Baltimore Ravens take on the Indianapolis Colts on 'Monday Night Football' at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Late for Work 10/8: Why Didn't Ravens Make a Serious Run at Stephon Gilmore?

Lamar Jackson is selected as the Ravens' MVP through four weeks of the season and has entered the league MVP conversation. Should the Ravens be concerned about Patrick Queen?
news

Baltimore Ravens & Under Armour Partner to Create High School Girls' Flag Football

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Lamar Jackson Practices, Alejandro Villanueva Does Not

Lamar Jackson says he's '101 percent' with his back. Ravens are in wait-and-see mode with their left tackle. Rashod Bateman has to show he's ready for game action. Deshon Elliott is back at practice.
news

Ravens Wearing a Rare Uniform Combination for 'Monday Night Football'

The Baltimore Ravens will break out the black jerseys and purple pants for just the second time in franchise history.
news

Lamar Jackson Wants to Break Steelers' 100-Yard Rushing Record

After Baltimore kept the ball in Lamar Jackson's hands to extend the 100-yard game streak, Lamar Jackson wants to keep it rolling.
news

News & Notes: Lamar Jackson Wants Better Protection, Not More Pads

Justin Houston is nearing a landmark vs. his former team. The Ravens know Carson Wentz won't stop. Ravens back in pads, again, as Colts pose a tackling challenge.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Colts

The Baltimore Ravens host the Indianapolis Colts on 'Monday Night Football' at M&T Bank Stadium.
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising