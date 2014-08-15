Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Cowboys





Quarterback Joe Flacco and the first-team offense needed just one series of work in last week's preseason opener against the 49ers. The unit marched down the field on a 10-play, 80-yard touchdown drive in that one series, and now they will look to build on the strong showing.

The Ravens will take on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium Saturday, and the first-team units are expected to get more reps than the opener. Some of the starters could play for a full half, while others will play for the traditional time.

"Normally in the second preseason game you get a quarter, maybe a little more than a quarter," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "Some of that will be individualized for different players; we'll have some play counts for a few guys, including Joe [Flacco] and some of the defensive players."

While veterans like Flacco will have limited snap counts, the Ravens will want to see more from younger players who are expected to start for the first time or are competing for jobs. Players like second-year right tackle Rick Wagner and rookie linebacker C.J. Mosley will get more reps so that coaches can get a good evaluation of them.

"The younger guys could go as much as a full first half," Harbaugh said.

Daniels, Jackson Up In The Air

Veteran tight end Owen Daniels may not see any time against Dallas after the Ravens gave him two off days at the end of the week. Harbaugh said that Daniels isn't hurt, but wanted to rest the nine-year pro.

"We decided to rest his legs a little bit," Harbaugh said. "He had been going pretty hard, so [we wanted] to [rest him] a little bit. Whether he'll play in the game, we'll just decide and see how he feels. But there's no injury involved there."

The status of cornerback Asa Jackson is unknown after he sat out three-straight practices with an ankle injury. The injury is considered minor, but the Ravens may give him some extra rest given the thin depth in the secondary.

Webb, Cody Won't Play

The Ravens won't play cornerback Lardarius Webb this week as he continues to nurse a back injury. Webb's absence was expected, as Harbaugh said before the opener that Webb would miss at least the first two preseason games.

Webb hasn't practiced since the first week of training camp, but he recently told reporters that he's close to returning and hopes to play this preseason.

The other absences will include defensive tackle Terrence Cody (hip), defensive linemen Kapron Lewis-Moore (Achilles) and Brent Urban (knee), and offensive guard Will Rackley (concussion). Cody is still on the physically unable to perform list, and the injuries to Urban and Lewis-Moore are season ending. Rackley hasn't practiced in weeks because of the concussion.

Will Wenning Get Time?

Rookie quarterback Keith Wenning got limited action in the opener against San Francisco. He entered the game late in the fourth quarter and didn't attempt a pass.

Will the Ravens give the rookie more time this week?

"That's going to be [dependent on] the way the game goes; how many plays we get on offense," Harbaugh said.

Wenning is trying to earn a roster spot as the team's third quarterback, but the Ravens have to balance his playing time with getting Taylor reps. Taylor has hardly played in the regular season during the last three years, and the preseason is important for him to get game experience.