Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Dolphins

The Ravens hope to have their full complement of wide receivers for the first time Thursday night, but their defensive line may still be shorthanded.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (thigh) is questionable, but was upgraded to a full participant in Wednesday's walkthrough and continues to trend toward playing against the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.

Watkins (18 catches, 232 yards) has missed the last three games, and his return to the lineup would give Baltimore its full array of wide receivers for the first time this season. Watkins has yet to play with Rashod Bateman, who missed the first five games following groin surgery. With Marquise "Hollywood" Brown having the best season of his career through eight games (46 catches, 682 yards, six touchdowns), the return of Watkins would give Lamar Jackson another favorite target to work with.

Defensive tackle Brandon Williams (shoulder) did not practice Wednesday and is questionable after being limited in Monday and Tuesday's walkthroughs. Williams did not play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings and the Ravens surrendered 110 yards rushing to Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook without Williams, one of their best run stoppers.

Tight end Nick Boyle (knee) was limited for the third straight day and is questionable. Boyle was moved to the 53-man roster Monday and could make his first appearance of the season, after a serious knee injury last November that has required two surgeries.

Nickel cornerback Tavon Young (knee) is questionable but expected to play, after being upgraded to a full participant Wednesday. Running back Latavius Murray (ankle) and starting right tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle) are doubtful after missing the Vikings game and not practicing all week.