Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Eagles

Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe is doubtful to play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles due to a neck/concussion. Wolfe was added to the injury report Thursday and did not practice the past two days.

Wolfe is in danger of missing his second game after he was held out of the Ravens' Week 4 game against Washington because he had COVID-like symptoms, though he tested negative for the disease.

Wolfe has 15 tackles, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits so far after signing with the Ravens this offseason. He's started along with Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams.

If Wolfe can't suit up, the Ravens would lean more on veteran defensive end Jihad Ward, as well as rookie defensive linemen Justin Madubuike and possibly Broderick Washington. They also have veteran Justin Ellis as a key reserve.

Wide receiver Miles Boykin was another late injury report addition, as he appeared on it Friday as a limited participant with a thigh injury. Boykin is questionable to play.

The Ravens are hopeful that rookie right guard Tyre Phillips can return to the field, which would give them their starting offensive line back together for the first time since Week 3.

Phillips (shoulder) was a full practice participant Friday and is listed as questionable for the game. The rookie third-round pick was replaced by Patrick Mekhari and Ben Powers last week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (shoulder) was a full practice participant Thursday and Friday after sitting out Wednesday. Cornerbacks Marcus Peters (thigh) and Jimmy Smith (knee) were also full participants Friday.

Defensive tackle Brandon Williams did not practice Thursday or Friday because of excused absences, Harbaugh said. Wide receiver Chris Moore (finger/thigh) is healthy enough to play but it will still be a numbers game with who is part of the gameday active roster. Veteran defensive back/linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. did not practice all week as he continues to deal with an abdomen injury but is still questionable.

The Eagles ruled out seven players, including three-time Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson and starting wide receivers Alshon Jeffery (foot) and DeSean Jackson (hamstring). It appeared that Jeffery and Jackson had a chance to play after practicing on a limited basis all week.

Starting cornerback Darius Slay (concussion) returned to full practice Friday and is questionable. The Eagles ruled out four other backups: safety Marcus Epps (rib), linebacker Duke Riley (rib), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle) and guard Matt Pryor (illness).

