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Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Indianapolis Colts

Dec 21, 2017 at 07:53 AM
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Garrett Downing

Garrett Downing Sr. Director of Social Media

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The Ravens will likely be without starting wide receiver Jeremy Maclin Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts.

The veteran didn't practice all week after injuring his knee last week against the Cleveland Browns and is officially listed as doubtful. Head Coach John Harbaugh indicated that a final decision on his status may not come until gameday.

"It's kind of day-to-day at this point at time right up until the game, I think really," Harbaugh said Thursday. "It could even be a game-time decision."

If Maclin is unavailable, the Ravens may decide to do some roster maneuvering to ensure they have enough healthy receivers Saturday. Quincy Adeboyejo is currently on the practice squad and is a candidate to get moved to the 53-man roster.

The Ravens have to make any roster decisions by 4 p.m. Friday if they are going to add a receiver to the active roster. Baltimore also has Mike Wallace, Chris Moore, Michael Campanaro and Breshad Perriman available if they decide not to promote Adeboyejo.

Maclin is the only player whose status is really in doubt going into this weekend. There was some concern about defensive tackle Carl Davis after he suffered a shoulder injury Sunday, but he practiced all week and told reporters he expects to play. He's officially listed as questionable.

The only other players dealing with injuries are defensive backs Maurice Canady (knee) and Anthony Levine (thigh), who are both listed as questionable

Outside linebacker Matthew Judon and left tackle Ronnie Stanley both missed practice this week because of illnesses, but they are expected to play.

Colts Rule Out Four Players

The Colts have some significant injury concerns, as they ruled out wide receiver Donte Moncrief (ankle), cornerback Rashaan Melvin (hand), offensive lineman Denzelle Good (knee) and tight ends Brandon Williams (concussion) and Jason Vander Laan (concussion).

Indianapolis hoped to get Melvin, a former Raven, back in the lineup, but decided he wasn't ready to play after he was a limited participant in practice all week.

The most notable injury for the Colts is quarterback Andrew Luck, who has missed the entire season with an arm issue.

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