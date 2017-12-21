Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Indianapolis Colts





The Ravens will likely be without starting wide receiver Jeremy Maclin Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts.

The veteran didn't practice all week after injuring his knee last week against the Cleveland Browns and is officially listed as doubtful. Head Coach John Harbaugh indicated that a final decision on his status may not come until gameday.

"It's kind of day-to-day at this point at time right up until the game, I think really," Harbaugh said Thursday. "It could even be a game-time decision."

If Maclin is unavailable, the Ravens may decide to do some roster maneuvering to ensure they have enough healthy receivers Saturday. Quincy Adeboyejo is currently on the practice squad and is a candidate to get moved to the 53-man roster.