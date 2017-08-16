Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Miami Dolphins





The preseason continues Thursday night in Miami, and the Ravens will likely have more players suited up compared to the opener.

Baltimore rested veteran offensive players like wide receivers Jeremy Maclin and Mike Wallace, running back Danny Woodhead, right guard Marshal Yanda and tight end Benjamin Watson last week.

Head Coach John Harbaugh hasn't made any official declarations about their statuses for this week, but it's likely that the veteran receivers will make their 2017 debuts. Neither of them have been hindered by injuries at all in training camp, and the Ravens want to get them some game reps with quarterback Ryan Mallett.