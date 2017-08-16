Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Miami Dolphins

The preseason continues Thursday night in Miami, and the Ravens will likely have more players suited up compared to the opener.
Baltimore rested veteran offensive players like wide receivers Jeremy Maclin and Mike Wallace, running back Danny Woodhead, right guard Marshal Yanda and tight end Benjamin Watson last week.
Head Coach John Harbaugh hasn't made any official declarations about their statuses for this week, but it's likely that the veteran receivers will make their 2017 debuts. Neither of them have been hindered by injuries at all in training camp, and the Ravens want to get them some game reps with quarterback Ryan Mallett.
Yanda (shoulder), Woodhead (ACL) and Watson (Achilles) could return to game action, but they are all veterans coming back from season-ending injuries. Woodhead and Watson have both been full participants throughout training camp, and Yanda started participating in full-team drills this week. All three have played in plenty of games over their careers, so the Ravens will have to decide how much they want to see of them in the preseason.
Humphrey to Make NFL Debut
A player who will definitely suit up for the first time is cornerback Marlon Humphrey.
The first-round pick out of Alabama returned to practice this week after a minor injury forced him to sit in the opener, and he spent time working with the first-team defense.
"I feel like I haven't played football in a long time, as far as the tackling, guys making plays, you making plays, so I'm really excited," Humphrey said. "I was getting almost too excited on the sidelines last week, so I'll be happy to be suited up this time."
Humphrey will likely see a heavy dose of action, as the Ravens give their rookies plenty of playing time in the preseason.
*Stanley Won't Play, Howard Could Debut *
New right tackle Austin Howard didn't play last week because the training staff was still holding him out of practice, but he was a full participant the last four days. He looks primed to make his Ravens debut.
Even if Howard plays, the offensive line still won't be at full strength.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (undisclosed) won't play this week after he missed three-straight practices with an injury. Harbaugh classified that injury as "camp stuff," but the Ravens won't rush last year's first-round pick back to the field.
James Hurst will likely get the start at left tackle and rookie fifth-round pick Jermaine Eluemunor is competing for the starting job at left guard.
Flacco, Perriman Still Out
The Ravens announced last week that quarterback Joe Flacco won't play in the preseason as he continues to deal with a back injury. He has yet to practice, and the top priority for the franchise quarterback is to get ready for Week 1.
The same appears to be true for wide receiver Breshad Perriman (hamstring), who hasn't practiced since the first week of training camp.
Harbaugh didn't rule Perriman out for the rest of the preseason, but he certainly won't play this week.