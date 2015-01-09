Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Patriots

Jan 09, 2015 at 08:32 AM
09_WPWN_news.jpg


Monroe Is Questionable

It's unknown whether the Ravens will have left tackle Eugene Monroe for Saturday's divisional matchup with the New England Patriots.

Monroe was a limited practice participant throughout the week. He's listed as questionable to play, which means it's a 50/50 chance.

The Ravens have played the last two games without Monroe as he's tried to recover from an ankle injury. Undrafted rookie left tackle James Hurst stepped in, as he also did for four games earlier this season when Monroe went down with a knee ailment.

Monore said he took a "major step" in his recover on Wednesday, and said he was optimistic about his chances to play.

"I feel like time's on my side," Monroe said. "The game's not till Saturday mid-[hyphen]day. I'm taking it day by day and seeing how this thing ends up."

Jernigan Is Probable

The interior of the Ravens pass rush looks like it's going to get even more bite.

Rookie second-round defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan is probable to play after suffering a minor ankle injury in the regular-season finale and sitting out the wild-card game in Pittsburgh.

Jernigan has four sacks this year and was particularly coming on strong at the end of the regular season. When paired with Haloti Ngata and Brandon Williams, the trio could give the Patriots' interior offensive line problems.

"I felt good. I felt like nothing ever happened," Jernigan said Wednesday. "Feeling good, feeling back to my old self. So I'm ready to play."

Jernigan has a lot of familiarity with Patriots rookie center Bryan Stork. The two were teammates at Florida State.

"We went at it for three years," Jernigan said with a smile.

Three More Ravens Probable

The Ravens will take the rest of the crew to New England mostly healthy.

Tight end Owen Daniels, linebacker Daryl Smith and outside linebacker Terrell Suggs were all listed as probable. The three missed some practice time this week, but for non-injury related reasons. Head Coach John Harbaugh often gives veterans rest during the week to keep them fresh for gameday.

Patriots Healthy Going In

The Patriots don't have any injury concerns after a first-round bye.

Running back Jonas Gray (ankle), wide receiver Julian Edelman (concussion), wide receiver Brandon LaFell (shoulder/toe) and quarterback Tom Brady (ankle) are all probable.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rashod Bateman Is Getting Season-Ending Foot Surgery

The sophomore wide receiver is done after six games after opting to have Lisfranc foot surgery.

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Mark Andrews, Gus Edwards Sidelined to Start Week

Four key Ravens offensive players are sidelined on Thursday, along with two defensive veterans.

news

Gameday Threads: Ravens Break Out Super Bowl Throwback for New Orleans

The Ravens will wear their white jerseys and black pants on Monday Night Football against the Saints.

news

Roquan Smith Feels He Can Help Ravens 'Win the Big Game'

New Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith said he was shocked to be traded, but happy to land in Baltimore.

news

Mailbag: When Will the Ravens Invest at Wide Receiver?

Will Roquan Smith have a large role immediately? Can the Ravens sign Smith long-term? Will DeSean Jackson make his debut on Monday night?

news

Ravens Activate Tyus Bowser, David Ojabo to 53-Man Roster

The Ravens could have two more outside linebackers playing on Monday Night Football.

news

Ravens Eye View: What Roquan Smith Brings to Ravens

Linebacker Roquan Smith shows tremendous instincts, a knack for getting around and through blocks, and strong blitzing ability.

news

Official: Ravens Trade for Top Tackler Roquan Smith

The Ravens traded LB A.J. Klein and reported second- and fifth-round picks for the league's top tackler this season.

news

Rashod Bateman to Miss a Few Weeks With Foot Injury

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman reaggravated his foot injury. DeSean Jackson looks ready to go.

news

Who Ravens Fans Should Root for in Week 8

With the Ravens having the weekend off after Thursday Night Football, here's who fans should be rooting for in Week 8.

news

Ravens Eye View: Week 8 vs. Buccaneers

The Ravens feasted in the running game with center Tyler Linderbaum leading the way. Odafe Oweh flashed in the run game and the Ravens secondary made Tom Brady think twice.

news

Ravens Snap Counts & Grades, Week 8 vs. Buccaneers

Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely got great grades from PFF. The Ravens utilized Kenyan Drake early and often. Broderick Washington stepped up for Calais Campbell.

FIND TICKETS
Find Tickets
Advertising