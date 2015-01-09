Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Patriots





Monroe Is Questionable

It's unknown whether the Ravens will have left tackle Eugene Monroe for Saturday's divisional matchup with the New England Patriots.

Monroe was a limited practice participant throughout the week. He's listed as questionable to play, which means it's a 50/50 chance.

The Ravens have played the last two games without Monroe as he's tried to recover from an ankle injury. Undrafted rookie left tackle James Hurst stepped in, as he also did for four games earlier this season when Monroe went down with a knee ailment.

Monore said he took a "major step" in his recover on Wednesday, and said he was optimistic about his chances to play.

"I feel like time's on my side," Monroe said. "The game's not till Saturday mid-[hyphen]day. I'm taking it day by day and seeing how this thing ends up."

Jernigan Is Probable

The interior of the Ravens pass rush looks like it's going to get even more bite.

Rookie second-round defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan is probable to play after suffering a minor ankle injury in the regular-season finale and sitting out the wild-card game in Pittsburgh.

Jernigan has four sacks this year and was particularly coming on strong at the end of the regular season. When paired with Haloti Ngata and Brandon Williams, the trio could give the Patriots' interior offensive line problems.

"I felt good. I felt like nothing ever happened," Jernigan said Wednesday. "Feeling good, feeling back to my old self. So I'm ready to play."

Jernigan has a lot of familiarity with Patriots rookie center Bryan Stork. The two were teammates at Florida State.

"We went at it for three years," Jernigan said with a smile.

Three More Ravens Probable

The Ravens will take the rest of the crew to New England mostly healthy.

Tight end Owen Daniels, linebacker Daryl Smith and outside linebacker Terrell Suggs were all listed as probable. The three missed some practice time this week, but for non-injury related reasons. Head Coach John Harbaugh often gives veterans rest during the week to keep them fresh for gameday.

Patriots Healthy Going In

The Patriots don't have any injury concerns after a first-round bye.