Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Patriots 

Sep 23, 2022 at 04:17 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

092322-Duvernay-Jones
Joey Pulone, Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
(From left to right) WR Devin Duvernay & DT Travis Jones

The Ravens have an extensive injury report heading into Sunday's Week 3 game against the New England Patriots but it appears to be trending in the right direction for many players.

Head Coach John Harbaugh gave updates on J.K. Dobbins and Ronnie Stanley Friday, though it remains unclear whether they'll make their debuts at Gillette Stadium.

Dobbins practiced fully for the second straight week.

"[He's] working hard, I'm happy how he's working," Harbaugh said. "We have certain parameters that we're looking at and things like that, and it's not going to be too long."

Harbaugh added that Stanley will play "when he feels like he's ready to go out there and be Ronnie Stanley at his best."

Here's the rest of the Ravens' injury report news:

Lamar Jackson Removed From Injury Report

Lamar Jackson started the week of practice with an arm sleeve and limited, but he practiced fully Thursday and Friday and has been removed from the injury report.

Jackson will play against the Patriots.

Ravens' Cornerback Health Has Improved

Baltimore was hampered at cornerback last week against the Dolphins but is in better shape heading into Sunday's game.

Marlon Humphrey, who sat out 15 snaps against the Dolphins because of groin pain, and Marcus Peters, who was eased into action in his first game back, both practiced fully Friday. They're both listed as questionable.

Brandon Stephens (quad) practiced fully for the first time Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday. The same goes for rookie cornerback Pepe Williams (ankle). They're both questionable.

Devin Duvernay Cleared After Concussion, Rashod Bateman Will Play

Wide receiver/returner Devin Duvernay (concussion) was a full practice participant Friday and has been cleared to play in Sunday's game.

Duvernay is third on the team in receiving yards (96) and has two receiving touchdowns to go with his kickoff return for a touchdown against Miami.

Rashod Bateman missed practice Friday but that was because of a personal issue. He'll play Sunday, Harbaugh said.

Travis Jones Could Make His Rookie Debut

Rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones was a full practice participant all week and could see his first regular-season game action Sunday. He was removed from the final injury report.

Jones, who was a standout in training camp and the preseason, suffered a hyperextended knee in the second preseason game on Aug. 21. He's now been working his way back for just more than a month.

With the Patriots potentially set to rely on a heavy dose of running in Sunday's game, it would be a good time to get the big-bodied rookie back into the defensive tackle rotation.

