Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Patriots 

The Ravens have an extensive injury report heading into Sunday's Week 3 game against the New England Patriots but it appears to be trending in the right direction for many players.

Head Coach John Harbaugh gave updates on J.K. Dobbins and Ronnie Stanley Friday, though it remains unclear whether they'll make their debuts at Gillette Stadium.

Dobbins practiced fully for the second straight week.

"[He's] working hard, I'm happy how he's working," Harbaugh said. "We have certain parameters that we're looking at and things like that, and it's not going to be too long."

Harbaugh added that Stanley will play "when he feels like he's ready to go out there and be Ronnie Stanley at his best."