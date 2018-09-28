Presented by

Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Sep 28, 2018 at 04:04 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

092818_WPWN

The Ravens' health situation looks more encouraging than it did earlier in the week.

Several key players could return to face the Ravens' biggest rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers, at Heinz Field on Sunday Night Football. Here is a closer look at the injury outlook following Friday's injury report:

Questionable: LB C.J. Mosley (knee), TE Hayden Hurst (foot), DT Michael Pierce (foot), LB Terrell Suggs (knee), Brandon Carr (knee), LB/CB Anthony Levine (hamstring) and LT Ronnie Stanley (foot)

While the list is lengthy, there was reason for optimism. Of the seven Ravens listed questionable, Suggs and Hurst were the only limited participants in Friday's practice. The others were full participants.

Suggs returned to the practice field Friday after missing practice Wednesday and Thursday. It would take a lot to keep Suggs off the field for a Steelers game.

Harbaugh sounded confident about Mosley and Pierce. Both were out of the lineup Week 3 against the Broncos, and their return would be a huge boost to the defense.

Mosley is a three-time Pro Bowler at inside linebacker, a defensive leader who relays the team's defensive signals. Pierce is a stout run defender who was off to a strong start before his injury.

"I don't see any reason why they wouldn't play," Harbaugh said of Mosley and Pierce following Friday's practice. "We'll just have to make sure. I haven't talked to the trainers yet in terms of how they reacted to today's practice – that's always a part of the evaluation. Based on what I saw today, they looked good."

Harbaugh also gave a positive evaluation on Hurst, a rookie first-round pick who returned to practice this week for the first time during the regular season. Hurst underwent foot surgery in August, and he was the Ravens' top pass-receiving tight end during training camp. Harbaugh said Hurst looked sharp despite the layoff.

"It really didn't seem like there was a difference between when he left and what he did this week," Harbaugh said. "He looked very good, very strong. As far as his availability for the game, it'll depend on what the trainers say. We'll just have to see how that goes. It's something that they'll evaluate between now and then."

Out: CB Anthony Averett (hamstring) and DT Willie Henry (abdomen)

These absences were expected. Henry has not played all season following hernia surgery. Averett will miss his second straight game. It leaves the Ravens with just four cornerbacks: Marlon Humphrey, Brandon Carr, Tavon Young and Darious Williams.

Steelers Are Relatively Healthy

Only two players were listed on Pittsburgh's injury report Friday. Safety Morgan Burnett (groin) and cornerback Mike Hilton (elbow) are both doubtful.

Related Content

news

Patrick Queen, Other Ravens Talk About Pending Free Agency

Several key Ravens talk about their pending free agency decisions this offseason
news

Kevin Zeitler Is Finally Headed to His First Pro Bowl

The 12-year veteran guard will make his first, long overdue, trip to the Pro Bowl.
news

Reports: Joe Hortiz Finalizes Deal to Become Chargers' General Manager 

Ravens Director of Player Personnel Joe Hortiz is reportedly leaving the Ravens to become general manager of the Chargers.
news

Late for Work: Pundits Push Back on Renewed Negative Playoff Narrative About Lamar Jackson

Cam Heyward says the Steelers showed teams how to beat the Ravens. Mike Macdonald is reportedly interviewing with the Seahawks and Commanders.
news

Zay Flowers Says He Will 'Come Back Better'

Justin Tucker explains his pregame interaction with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. Ronnie Stanley says he didn't play up to his standards. Morgan Moses indicates he will have to decide whether to have offseason surgery.
news

With 23 Pending Unrestricted Free Agents, Ravens Know Turnover Could Be High

There's turnover every offseason for every team, but the Ravens have a lot of key players set to hit the market.
news

Ravens Sign Nine Players to Reserve/Future Deals

The Ravens have brought back nine young players on reserve/future deals following the season.
news

Ravens Grades & Snap Counts vs. Chiefs

Kyle Hamilton led the way on defense. Mark Andrews played just 18 snaps and Marlon Humphrey had 13.
news

Odell Beckham Jr.: I Still Have More in the Tank

Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr. will be a free agent this offseason and says he'll cherish his time in Baltimore.
news

Ravens Have Pick No. 30 in 2024 NFL Draft; Projected Eight Picks

The Ravens have eight projected picks as they are expected to get one compensatory pick. 
news

What the Chiefs Said After Beating Ravens in AFC Championship

The Chiefs talked about the game plan against Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes' mistake-free game.
news

Ravens' Division Rivals Making Moves at Offensive Coordinator

The Browns have reportedly chosen Ken Dorsey as their new offensive coordinator. The Bengals have promoted Dan Pitcher to offensive coordinator. The Steelers have interviewed Arthur Smith for their offensive coordinator job.
2400x1000-renovations
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Follow Us
Advertising