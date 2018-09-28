Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

"I don't see any reason why they wouldn't play," Harbaugh said of Mosley and Pierce following Friday's practice. "We'll just have to make sure. I haven't talked to the trainers yet in terms of how they reacted to today's practice – that's always a part of the evaluation. Based on what I saw today, they looked good."

Harbaugh also gave a positive evaluation on Hurst, a rookie first-round pick who returned to practice this week for the first time during the regular season. Hurst underwent foot surgery in August, and he was the Ravens' top pass-receiving tight end during training camp. Harbaugh said Hurst looked sharp despite the layoff.

"It really didn't seem like there was a difference between when he left and what he did this week," Harbaugh said. "He looked very good, very strong. As far as his availability for the game, it'll depend on what the trainers say. We'll just have to see how that goes. It's something that they'll evaluate between now and then."

Out: CB Anthony Averett (hamstring) and DT Willie Henry (abdomen)

These absences were expected. Henry has not played all season following hernia surgery. Averett will miss his second straight game. It leaves the Ravens with just four cornerbacks: Marlon Humphrey, Brandon Carr, Tavon Young and Darious Williams.

Steelers Are Relatively Healthy