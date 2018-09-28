Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Ravens' health situation looks more encouraging than it did earlier in the week.
Several key players could return to face the Ravens' biggest rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers, at Heinz Field on Sunday Night Football. Here is a closer look at the injury outlook following Friday's injury report:
Questionable: LB C.J. Mosley (knee), TE Hayden Hurst (foot), DT Michael Pierce (foot), LB Terrell Suggs (knee), Brandon Carr (knee), LB/CB Anthony Levine (hamstring) and LT Ronnie Stanley (foot)
While the list is lengthy, there was reason for optimism. Of the seven Ravens listed questionable, Suggs and Hurst were the only limited participants in Friday's practice. The others were full participants.
Suggs returned to the practice field Friday after missing practice Wednesday and Thursday. It would take a lot to keep Suggs off the field for a Steelers game.
Harbaugh sounded confident about Mosley and Pierce. Both were out of the lineup Week 3 against the Broncos, and their return would be a huge boost to the defense.
Mosley is a three-time Pro Bowler at inside linebacker, a defensive leader who relays the team's defensive signals. Pierce is a stout run defender who was off to a strong start before his injury.
"I don't see any reason why they wouldn't play," Harbaugh said of Mosley and Pierce following Friday's practice. "We'll just have to make sure. I haven't talked to the trainers yet in terms of how they reacted to today's practice – that's always a part of the evaluation. Based on what I saw today, they looked good."
Harbaugh also gave a positive evaluation on Hurst, a rookie first-round pick who returned to practice this week for the first time during the regular season. Hurst underwent foot surgery in August, and he was the Ravens' top pass-receiving tight end during training camp. Harbaugh said Hurst looked sharp despite the layoff.
"It really didn't seem like there was a difference between when he left and what he did this week," Harbaugh said. "He looked very good, very strong. As far as his availability for the game, it'll depend on what the trainers say. We'll just have to see how that goes. It's something that they'll evaluate between now and then."
Out: CB Anthony Averett (hamstring) and DT Willie Henry (abdomen)
These absences were expected. Henry has not played all season following hernia surgery. Averett will miss his second straight game. It leaves the Ravens with just four cornerbacks: Marlon Humphrey, Brandon Carr, Tavon Young and Darious Williams.
Steelers Are Relatively Healthy
Only two players were listed on Pittsburgh's injury report Friday. Safety Morgan Burnett (groin) and cornerback Mike Hilton (elbow) are both doubtful.