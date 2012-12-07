Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Redskins





Suggs Listed As Questionable, Ellerbe Ruled Out

The Ravens hope Terrell Suggs is able to suit up this weekend against the Washington Redskins.

The outside linebacker is dealing with a right biceps injury that limited his practice during the week and has him listed as questionable on the final injury report.

When asked on Friday if he would play, Suggs told reporters, "We'll see on Sunday."

While Suggs might be able to play, starting inside linebacker Dannell Ellerbe (ankle) has already been ruled out after missing practice all week. This will be the second straight game that Ellerbe has missed.

Suggs was able to practice as a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday after suffering the injury last week.

"It held up real well," Head Coach John Harbaugh said about Suggs' arm. "He practiced for two days partially. As far as if you are asking what he is going to do, I really don't know yet. We'll just have to see where it goes on Sunday."

He practiced without a brace this week – during the portion of practice open to the media – and it's unknown if he would wear a brace or harness in the game.

Suggs said on Wednesday that **he would be a game-time decision** this weekend.

"I really believe that if everything fares out, how I'm feeling, and we do a good job throughout the week, then I will be lining up," Suggs said. "If not, then I miss the Washington game and hopefully I can be back for the Denver one [next week]."

If Suggs is not able to play, then Paul Kruger, Courtney Upshaw and Albert McClellan will take most of the reps at outside linebacker.

With Ellerbe out, the Ravens will likely turn to Brendon Ayanbadejo and Josh Bynes to take his spot on the field. McClellan could also slide inside to provide another option at middle linebacker.

Dickson Also Ruled Out

Ellerbe isn't the only starter ruled out for Sunday.

The Ravens will also be without starting tight end Ed Dickson (knee) after he missed practice all week.

Like Ellerbe, Dickson sat out last week's game against the Steelers, but Harbaugh indicated that he was close to suiting up.

Veteran tight end Billy Bajema will take Dickson's spot in the lineup.

Smith Listed As Doubtful, Johnson Questionable

Cornerback Jimmy Smith does not appear ready to get back to game action after returning to the practice field this week. He is listed as doubtful.

Smith practiced in a limited capacity after being inactive the last three games following a sports hernia operation. He has not played in more than a month.

"Jimmy made progress," Harbaugh said. "He's out there practicing. [He] did a nice job – moved around pretty well, broke up some scar tissue and things like that. That's really important. He did a good job."

If Smith is out again, then Corey Graham is expected to start opposite of Cary Williams for the fourth straight game.

The good news in the secondary is that veteran cornerback Chris Johnson (thigh) was a full participant on Thursday and Friday and is questionable for Sunday after missing the last two weeks. Rookie cornerback Asa Jackson (shoulder) is also listed as questionable.

Reed, Pollard, Jones All Probable

The Ravens have eight players listed as probable, who are all expected to suit up this weekend.

Safeties Ed Reed (shoulder), Bernard Pollard (chest) and James Ihedigbo (calf), defensive end Pernell McPhee (thigh), wide receiver Jacoby Jones (ankle), fullback Vonta Leach (ankle), linebacker Josh Bynes (thigh) and cornerback Chykie Brown (ankle) are all probable.

Fletcher, Hall Questionable For Redskins

The Redskins are primarily healthy, but they are dealing with a few injuries to starters on the defensive side of the ball.

Veteran linebacker London Fletcher (ankle) and cornerback DeAngelo Hall (ankle/knee) are both questionable after being limited participants in practice. Cornerback Josh Wilson (shoulder) is probable after practicing fully all week.

On the offensive side of the ball, starting left tackle Trent Williams (thigh) is questionable and wide receiver Pierre Garcon (foot) is probable.