Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Steelers





With Bynes out, the Ravens will have a new starter at weak-side linebacker for the first time this season.

That could be Jameel McClain, who returned to the practice field after being sidelined for the last 10 months with a spinal cord contusion. McClain was a full participant in practice all week and is officially listed as probable.

Harbaugh was non-committal Friday when asked about McClain's status, opting to hold off on making an announcement before required.

"Why don't we just wait and see on that," Harbaugh said.

The Ravens have until 4 p.m. Saturday to move McClain to the active 53-man roster and make him eligible to play this weekend.

McClain told reporters earlier in the week that he felt healthy and that he was "ready to go."

"That's just my opinion," McClain said. "That will be for the coaches and Ozzie and them to decide how long it takes for me to knock the rust off."

If McClain is not able to play, then Arthur Brown is expected to get the start at inside linebacker next to veteran Daryl Smith.

Stokley Likely Out Again

Wide receiver Brandon Stokley is likely to miss his third straight game because of a thigh issue. After being a full participant in practice Wednesday, he sat out Thursday and Friday and is officially listed as doubtful.

"Brandon came out on Wednesday and got through the practice 100 percent. He came out on Thursday and didn't feel as good," Harbaugh said. "We're continuing to rest him to try to get that right. I don't foresee him playing in the game at this point unless something changes."

The only other doubtful player is rookie offensive lineman Ryan Jensen, who has yet to play this season because of a broken foot.