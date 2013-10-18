Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Steelers

Bynes Out With Finger Infection
Inside linebacker Josh Bynes has officially been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Steelers because of an infection in his finger.
Bynes got an infection in a cut that he suffered a couple of weeks ago, and had surgery this week to clean it. He went to the hospital Tuesday night to have it treated and doctors initially tried with antibiotics. After a couple days on antibiotics, the infection still had not healed and doctors decided surgery was necessary.
"He's doing fine, but that will preclude him from being able to play in this game," Head Coach John Harbaugh said.
Harbaugh said that he was not told the infection was MRSA (staph infection), an issue in some NFL locker rooms.
McClain Listed As Probable
With Bynes out, the Ravens will have a new starter at weak-side linebacker for the first time this season.
That could be Jameel McClain, who returned to the practice field after being sidelined for the last 10 months with a spinal cord contusion. McClain was a full participant in practice all week and is officially listed as probable.
Harbaugh was non-committal Friday when asked about McClain's status, opting to hold off on making an announcement before required.
"Why don't we just wait and see on that," Harbaugh said.
The Ravens have until 4 p.m. Saturday to move McClain to the active 53-man roster and make him eligible to play this weekend.
McClain told reporters earlier in the week that he felt healthy and that he was "ready to go."
"That's just my opinion," McClain said. "That will be for the coaches and Ozzie and them to decide how long it takes for me to knock the rust off."
If McClain is not able to play, then Arthur Brown is expected to get the start at inside linebacker next to veteran Daryl Smith.
Stokley Likely Out Again
Wide receiver Brandon Stokley is likely to miss his third straight game because of a thigh issue. After being a full participant in practice Wednesday, he sat out Thursday and Friday and is officially listed as doubtful.
"Brandon came out on Wednesday and got through the practice 100 percent. He came out on Thursday and didn't feel as good," Harbaugh said. "We're continuing to rest him to try to get that right. I don't foresee him playing in the game at this point unless something changes."
The only other doubtful player is rookie offensive lineman Ryan Jensen, who has yet to play this season because of a broken foot.
Ngata, Webb, Upshaw All Questionable
In addition to Bynes being out, the Ravens could also be without some other defensive starters this Sunday.
The Ravens have six players listed as questionable, including defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (elbow), cornerback Lardarius Webb (thigh) and outside linebacker Courtney Upshaw (foot). They were all limited in practice throughout the week.
Defensive tackle Terrence Cody (knee) could miss his fourth straight game because of an [add] injury he suffered in Week 3 against the Texans. He is also listed as questionable.
The other Ravens questionable for Sunday are cornerback Chykie Brown (thigh) and inside linebacker Albert McClellan (shoulder).
Spears, Canty Probable
Defensive linemen Marcus Spears (knee) and Chris Canty (thigh) both appear ready to play this week as they are officially listed as probable. They were both full participants on Thursday and Friday.
Spears has not played in the last two games because of the injury.
Jones Questionable For Steelers, Wheaton Out
The Steelers could be without starting rookie linebacker Jarvis Jones, who is working his way back from a concussion he suffered last week. Jones is listed as questionable after being a full participant on Friday.
The Steelers have ruled out two players, as reserve tight end Richard Gordon (toe) and wide receiver Markus Wheaton (finger) will both miss the game.
The Steelers have four players listed as probable, including offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert (quad), defensive end Brett Kiesel (abdomen), tight end Heath Miller (non-injury related) and linebacker LaMarr Woodley (knee).