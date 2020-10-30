Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Steelers

Mark Ingram II is doubtful to play Sunday, meaning it could be Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins leading the way for the Ravens' running back attack against a stout Pittsburgh Steelers defensive front.

Ingram suffered an ankle injury in Philadelphia and is still rehabbing. Even after the bye, he did not practice at all this week.

Edwards and Dobbins have run well so far this season and are more than capable of handling the load. Edwards is averaging 4.5 yards per carry (the same as Ingram) and Dobbins is at 6.2 yards per carry.

The rookie second-round pick had a season-high nine rushes but picked up just 28 yards in Philadelphia. Dobbins is looking for his first touchdown since he found the end zone twice in the season-opener against Cleveland.

The Steelers are allowing the second-fewest rushing yards per game (68.8) in the NFL, so the Ravens have their work cut out for them.

The Ravens' other chief medical concern heading into Sunday's game is with cornerback Jimmy Smith, who is questionable with an Achilles issue. He was limited in Wednesday's practice, sat out Thursday and was a limited participant Friday.

Baltimore still has arguably the best cornerback duo in the NFL with Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters, but the Ravens' depth at the position has been tested this season. Tavon Young and Iman Marshall suffered season-ending knee injuries and Anthony Averett (shoulder) is on injured reserve.

If Smith can't play, it would leave Baltimore with just three true cornerbacks currently on the 53-man roster with Humphrey, Peters and Khalil Dorsey. Baltimore has Terrell Bonds and Nate Hairston on the practice squad.

Defensive end Derek Wolfe (neck/concussion) is set to return to play after practicing fully all week. Humphrey was a full practice participant Thursday and Friday after sitting out Wednesday with an illness. Veteran defensive back/linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. (abdomen) is questionable after being limited all week and missing the Eagles game.