Who's Playing, Who's Not vs Texans

Nov 15, 2019 at 04:28 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

111519_WPWN

Newly acquired defensive tackles Domata Peko and Justin Ellis both practiced Friday for the third straight day after signing with the Ravens earlier this week. Both could be active for Sunday's game, as the Ravens could be without defensive tackle Michael Pierce (ankle), who missed his third straight practice Friday and was listed as doubtful.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Pierce would still be a game-time decision. But he liked what he saw from Peko and Ellis during practice.

"I feel good about them to contribute Sunday," Harbaugh said. "They both practiced well. They practiced hard. They're in good shape. It's not the most complicated thing to understand. They have to figure out where to line up on the different calls. There are certain checks that they need to understand, but they're good at that, and they know how to play the techniques that we play. That's why we signed them."

Marquise Brown Is Questionable After Returning to Practice

After missing practice Thursday (ankle), rookie wide receiver Marquise Brown returned Friday on a limited basis and was listed as questionable.

Brown caught four passes for 80 yards and a touchdown last weekend in Cincinnati and is a key to the Ravens' offense as their primary deep threat. Wide receiver Chris Moore (thumb) was also a limited participant and is questionable.

Four Texans Starters Are Questionable

The Texans have four players questionable for Sunday's game: wide receiver Will Fuller IV (hamstring), left tackle Laremy Tunsil (shoulder), cornerback Bradley Roby (hamstring) and safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. (back/wrist). Fuller hopes to play for the first time since Week 7, while Tunsil hopes to return following a one-game absence.

Related Content

news

Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Raiders

Veteran defensive lineman Derek Wolfe remains out of practice. Jimmy Smith is not listed on the injury report. Starting Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito is dealing with a calf injury.
news

Reports: Ravens Signing Devonta Freeman to Practice Squad

Baltimore needs reinforcements after a reported injury to running back Gus Edwards in Thursday's practice.
news

Reports: Gus Edwards, Marcus Peters Suffer ACL Knee Injuries

The Ravens would be down to Ty'Son Williams as their lead running back and would need a new starting cornerback.
news

News & Notes: 'There's a Chance' Le'Veon Bell Plays Monday

Lamar Jackson keeps his vaccination status private. Odafe Oweh has a videogame skillset, according to Justin Houston. John Harbaugh talks about the huge challenge of defending ex-Raven Darren Waller.
news

After Offense's Bumps, Lamar Jackson Stands Taller in the Pocket

The Ravens offense has been dealt some tough blows during camp, but the centerpiece of the unit is confident and looking good.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Raiders

Here's how to tune into the Ravens' Week 1 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

John Harbaugh Was 'On the Mat a Little Bit' After J.K. Dobbins' Injury

Head Coach John Harbaugh was lifted up by Lamar Jackson and Anthony Levine Sr. on the bench after J.K. Dobbins' season-ending knee injury.
news

Late for Work 9/9: What Are the Key Questions Ravens Must Answer to Win the Super Bowl?

'Good Morning Football's' Kyle Brandt says Lamar Jackson will beat the odds and win the MVP award. Latavius Murray expresses interest in playing for Ravens. Brandon Stephens reflects on his unlikely journey to the NFL.
news

Mark Andrews' Stress-Free Contract Negotiations Highlight Ravens' Culture

Tight end Mark Andrews has participated throughout the offseason despite going into a contract year. He and Lamar Jackson have helped set the example.
news

News & Notes: Jimmy Smith Returns to Practice

Le'Veon Bell, Trenton Cannon add depth to running back room. Bradley Bozeman is giving Tyre Phillips advice on playing left guard. Ravens expect crowd noise in Las Vegas to be a challenge.
news

Mailbag: Will Ravens Pass More Early This Season?

Will Ben Cleveland be the Week 1 starter? Why wasn't Todd Gurley given a workout?
news

Ravens Sign Running Back Trenton Cannon to 53-Man Roster

The former Carolina Panther and New York Jet is an experienced special teamer who could help fill Justice Hill's void.
Find The Codes
Learn More
Learn More
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising