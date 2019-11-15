Who's Playing, Who's Not vs Texans

Newly acquired defensive tackles Domata Peko and Justin Ellis both practiced Friday for the third straight day after signing with the Ravens earlier this week. Both could be active for Sunday's game, as the Ravens could be without defensive tackle Michael Pierce (ankle), who missed his third straight practice Friday and was listed as doubtful.

Head Coach John Harbaugh said Pierce would still be a game-time decision. But he liked what he saw from Peko and Ellis during practice.

"I feel good about them to contribute Sunday," Harbaugh said. "They both practiced well. They practiced hard. They're in good shape. It's not the most complicated thing to understand. They have to figure out where to line up on the different calls. There are certain checks that they need to understand, but they're good at that, and they know how to play the techniques that we play. That's why we signed them."

Marquise Brown Is Questionable After Returning to Practice

After missing practice Thursday (ankle), rookie wide receiver Marquise Brown returned Friday on a limited basis and was listed as questionable.

Brown caught four passes for 80 yards and a touchdown last weekend in Cincinnati and is a key to the Ravens' offense as their primary deep threat. Wide receiver Chris Moore (thumb) was also a limited participant and is questionable.

Four Texans Starters Are Questionable