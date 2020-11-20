Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Titans

Nov 20, 2020 at 04:53 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

112020-WPWN

The Ravens will likely not have Pro Bowl defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams against the Tennessee Titans, as both are listed as doubtful for Sunday's Week 11 game at M&T Bank Stadium.

However, cornerback Jimmy Smith and linebacker L.J. Fort may return to the field, as both are questionable.

Campbell suffered a calf injury against the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago and Williams was knocked out by an ankle injury in New England last week. Neither player practiced this week.

That means the Ravens may be without two of their premier run defenders against powerhouse running back Derrick Henry, last year's rushing leader who currently sits at No. 2 in the NFL with 946 yards and eight touchdowns.

While far from ideal, Baltimore has been preparing for that scenario all week. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that it will "take everything we've got," as veterans Derek Wolfe, Justin Ellis and Jihad Ward, as well as rookies Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington will have to step up.

Smith (ankle) missed last week's game against the Patriots. He was limited in practice Thursday and Friday. If he's able to return, the Ravens have their top three cornerbacks on the field together again for the first time since Nov. 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While the Titans are built around their ground attack, quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been very efficient in the passing game with a 106.9 quarterback rating and 20 touchdowns to just three interceptions. Wide receiver A.J. Brown is a dangerous wideout with 32 catches for 478 yards and six touchdowns.

Fort (finger) was a full practice participant all week and appears ready to return after sitting out the past two weeks, which would help against Henry.

While the Ravens have had brutal season-ending injuries to Ronnie Stanley and Nick Boyle in recent weeks, the Titans have their own woes as they ruled out six players – including four starters – for Sunday's game.

Star outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (knee) is the biggest name on the list. While the Pro Bowl defensive end doesn't have a sack yet this season, he can still be a game-wrecker and somebody that teams have to account for. Clowney has been dealing with a knee issue for much of the year and will give it some rest this week.

The Titans will also be without starting guard Rodger Saffold (ankle), cornerback Adoree Jackson (knee), and wide receiver Adam Humphries (concussion). Saffold is a huge piece of their offensive line, which is already without Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan. Without Jackson, recently acquired Desmond King may step in as a starting cornerback.

Backup tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee) and defensive lineman Larrell Murchison (rib) were also ruled out. Starting center Ben Jones (knee) and reserve cornerback Kareem Orr (groin) are questionable. Jones didn't practice all week.

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Offensive Line Has Strong Week of Practice

Derek Wolfe's play has been excellent, just like the Ravens expected. Replacing Nick Boyle will take a group effort. Patrick Ricard provides more details on the food that was swiped from his doorstep. 
news

Ravens to Open Official 'Pop-Up Shop'

news

Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Titans

See who the analysts are predicting to win Sunday's Week 11 game at M&T Bank Stadium.
news

Late for Work 11/20: Predictions for Ravens vs. Titans

NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund reveals the truth about Lamar Jackson. Yannick Ngakoue is ranked No. 2 in the 2021 free-agency class.
news

News & Notes: Patrick Queen Determined to Improve His Pass Coverage

L.J. Fort's return is a welcome sight. Dez Bryant is making strides. Greg Roman is not second-guessing Wildcat call that went awry.
news

Greg Roman Says Ravens Offense Will 'Forge a New Identity'

Without pivotal blocking tight end Nick Boyle, the Ravens will look for other ways to hurt opposing defenses.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Titans

Here's how to tune into Sunday's Week 11 game against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium and an important note to our D.C. market fans.
news

SociaLight: Pat Ricard's Neighbor Took His Food Delivery

Ravens fullback ordered Outback through DoorDash, but when it was delivered to his neighbor, his food ended up on the wrong plate.
news

Late for Work 11/19: Time for Devin Duvernay, James Proche to Get More Involved in the Offense?

An abundance of penalties has proved costly in the Ravens' close losses. Why Jaguars fans are voting for Yannick Ngakoue to go to the Pro Bowl.
news

News & Notes: Ravens Believe They'll Find More Big Plays on Offense

Injuries have made continuity more challenging for the offensive line. Justin Madubuike knows he could be counted on heavily. Luke Willson is on the field for his first practice.
news

Ravens Claim Davontae Harris Off Waivers

Davontae Harris, a cornerback and special teams player, has been claimed off waivers by the Ravens.

Advertising