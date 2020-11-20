Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Titans

The Ravens will likely not have Pro Bowl defensive linemen Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams against the Tennessee Titans, as both are listed as doubtful for Sunday's Week 11 game at M&T Bank Stadium.

However, cornerback Jimmy Smith and linebacker L.J. Fort may return to the field, as both are questionable.

Campbell suffered a calf injury against the Indianapolis Colts two weeks ago and Williams was knocked out by an ankle injury in New England last week. Neither player practiced this week.

That means the Ravens may be without two of their premier run defenders against powerhouse running back Derrick Henry, last year's rushing leader who currently sits at No. 2 in the NFL with 946 yards and eight touchdowns.

While far from ideal, Baltimore has been preparing for that scenario all week. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday that it will "take everything we've got," as veterans Derek Wolfe, Justin Ellis and Jihad Ward, as well as rookies Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington will have to step up.

Smith (ankle) missed last week's game against the Patriots. He was limited in practice Thursday and Friday. If he's able to return, the Ravens have their top three cornerbacks on the field together again for the first time since Nov. 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While the Titans are built around their ground attack, quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been very efficient in the passing game with a 106.9 quarterback rating and 20 touchdowns to just three interceptions. Wide receiver A.J. Brown is a dangerous wideout with 32 catches for 478 yards and six touchdowns.

Fort (finger) was a full practice participant all week and appears ready to return after sitting out the past two weeks, which would help against Henry.

While the Ravens have had brutal season-ending injuries to Ronnie Stanley and Nick Boyle in recent weeks, the Titans have their own woes as they ruled out six players – including four starters – for Sunday's game.

Star outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (knee) is the biggest name on the list. While the Pro Bowl defensive end doesn't have a sack yet this season, he can still be a game-wrecker and somebody that teams have to account for. Clowney has been dealing with a knee issue for much of the year and will give it some rest this week.

The Titans will also be without starting guard Rodger Saffold (ankle), cornerback Adoree Jackson (knee), and wide receiver Adam Humphries (concussion). Saffold is a huge piece of their offensive line, which is already without Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan. Without Jackson, recently acquired Desmond King may step in as a starting cornerback.