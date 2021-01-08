Who's Playing, Who's Not vs. Titans

The Ravens and Titans will have their full rosters, or close to it, for Sunday's wild-card playoff game.

All seven players on the Ravens' final injury report are questionable. The Titans had nearly a dozen players on the injury report for much of the week, but they were all removed for Friday's final designation, showing that they will all play.

Pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue (thigh), cornerback Jimmy Smith (ribs/shoulder), wide receiver Willie Snead IV (ankle) and center Patrick Mekari (back) all missed the regular-season finale. Smith and Mekari have sat out the past two games.

All four practiced this week and Ngakoue and Mekari were full participants Friday. Smith was limited throughout the week and Snead was limited Thursday and Friday.

They're all key players for Baltimore. The Ravens traded for Ngakoue midway through the year to help bring more pressure against top-flight offenses such as the Titans'. Smith is the Ravens' third cornerback and would help with matchups against Tennessee's talented wide receivers and tight ends. Snead finished the regular season third in receptions and receiving yards. Mekari started seven straight games before his back stiffened up against the New York Giants.

Right tackle D.J. Fluker (knee), who has been sharing the right tackle job with rookie Tyre Phillips, didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday but returned to the field on a limited basis Friday. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday but was a full participant Friday. He hasn't missed a game this season.

Punter Sam Koch is still on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but he's expected to come off in time for Sunday's game, Head Coach John Harbaugh said Friday.

For the Titans, the biggest news of the week was that wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee/hand) did not practice all week. However, he said Friday, "If I got breath in my body, I'm going to play."

Starting left guard Rodger Saffold III (ankle) missed the Titans' season-finale (and the previous Ravens-Titans regular-season game), but similarly told reporters earlier this week that he'll "absolutely" play. He practiced only on a limited basis Friday.