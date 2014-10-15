Who's Practicing, Who's Not For Falcons Week





Osemele Returns As Limited Participant

A key member of the Ravens offensive line returned to practice Wednesday as the Ravens gear up for the Week 7 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

Starting left guard Kelechi Osemele was a limited participant in practice after missing Sunday's game in Tampa Bay because of a knee injury.

Osemele suffered the injury against the Colts on Oct. 5, but was still able to finish the game. He didn't practice at all last week as the Ravens tried to get him ready for Sunday's game, but he wasn't ready to return to the lineup.

Osemele went through a series of drills during warmups before the game, but he was noticeably hobbled by the injury.

"It came down to a game-time decision, and we just couldn't do it," Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

Rookie John Urschel started in Osemele's place last week, and he would likely get the starting nod against Atlanta if Osemele isn't ready.

While Osemele returned, starting left tackle Eugene Monroe (knee) remains sidelined. Monroe has missed the last three games after undergoing knee surgery, giving undrafted rookie James Hurst a chance to start.

Jernigan Practices For First Time In Month

Second-round pick Timmy Jernigan also returned to the practice field Wednesday for the first time in a month. The rookie defensive lineman has missed the last four games with a knee injury, and he was a full participant in practice.

"It felt great being able to get back around the guys and being able to lace those cleats back up," Jernigan said after practice. "Injuries are part of the game, so at the end of the day you kind of expect it with this type of job."

Jernigan was off to a strong start before getting hurt. He had three tackles through the first two games, and he was one of the team's most impressive rookies during training camp. Jernigan has the ability to play defensive tackle and defensive end, and he would give the Ravens another versatile option to mix into their rotation.

Getting him back in the lineup will provide some needed reinforcements on the defensive front, as the veteran Chris Canty is expected to miss this third-straight game after having surgery to treat an infection in his wrist.

Canty did not practice Wednesday and defensive tackle Christo Bilukidi (ankle) was also held out of action. Bilukidi has played the last four games with Jernigan sidelined, and he has three tackles on the year.

Brown, Aiken Both Practice

The Ravens suffered some injuries at wide receiver last week, as Kamar Aiken left Sunday's game with a concussion and Marlon Brown was inactive with a pelvis injury.

Aiken returned to practice as a limited participant and Brown was a full participant.

Both players could return to game action this week, but the Ravens have solid depth at receiver. Aiken caught his first career touchdown last week and rookie Michael Campanaro also caught a touchdown in his first NFL game.

Hill, Cody Both Practice

The Ravens also had some new faces at practice this week.

Defensive tackle Terrence Cody practiced for the first time since December after having offseason hip surgery. He has spent the first six weeks of the season on the physically unable to perform list, and is now eligible to practice for the next three weeks before the Ravens have to decide whether to put him on the active roster.

Hill practiced during training camp, but he's been out the last six weeks because of a suspension.