Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Latavius Murray, Patrick Mekari Still Sidelined

The Ravens didn't get any "new" pieces back after the bye. Some appear closer to a return while others appear further away.

Tight end Nick Boyle was moved to the 53-man roster Monday and Head Coach John Harbaugh said after practice that he expects Boyle will be ready to take on the Miami Dolphins Thursday night.

"He's been practicing well. I think he will be ready for Thursday," Harbaugh said. "We'll just have to see where we go with all that stuff. He's in the mix."

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (thigh) was practicing again Monday and nose tackle Brandon Williams (shoulder) was back on the field after missing Sunday's game against the Vikings. Watkins, Williams and Boyle were all listed as limited participants.

Watkins returned to practice last Thursday, so he would have a full week since getting back on the practice field. He suffered the injury Oct. 11 against the Colts.

One benefit of getting players back into game against the Dolphins is that it would give them extra recovery time on the back end of the game with the weekend off before facing the Chicago Bears on Nov. 21.

While those players appear closer to returning, running back Latavius Murray (ankle) and right tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle) did not practice Monday, which was a walk-through practice considering the short week. Defensive end Derek Wolfe (back) was also not present.

Murray went down on Oct. 17 against the Chargers. Devonta Freeman and Le'Veon Bell have picked up the slack and ran well against the Vikings on Sunday. Miami enters the game ranked No. 17 against the run (111.0 yards/game).

Wide receiver Marquise Brown (back) and cornerback Tavon Young (knee) were both limited. Left guard Ben Cleveland (knee) returned to the practice field.

For the Dolphins, the biggest question mark is quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (finger). He resumed throwing Monday but was still limited after missing the Dolphins' Week 9 win against Houston. Jacoby Brissett completed 26 of 43 passes for 244 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in a 17-9 victory over the Texans.

Not knowing who the starting quarterback will be Thursday, Harbaugh said the Ravens will prepared for the Dolphins' offense as a whole.