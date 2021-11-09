Who's Practicing, Who's Not: Latavius Murray, Patrick Mekari Still Sidelined

Nov 08, 2021 at 07:59 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

110821-WPWN
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
Left: RB Latavius Murray; Right: G/C Patrick Mekari

The Ravens didn't get any "new" pieces back after the bye. Some appear closer to a return while others appear further away.

Tight end Nick Boyle was moved to the 53-man roster Monday and Head Coach John Harbaugh said after practice that he expects Boyle will be ready to take on the Miami Dolphins Thursday night.

"He's been practicing well. I think he will be ready for Thursday," Harbaugh said. "We'll just have to see where we go with all that stuff. He's in the mix."

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins (thigh) was practicing again Monday and nose tackle Brandon Williams (shoulder) was back on the field after missing Sunday's game against the Vikings. Watkins, Williams and Boyle were all listed as limited participants.

Watkins returned to practice last Thursday, so he would have a full week since getting back on the practice field. He suffered the injury Oct. 11 against the Colts.

One benefit of getting players back into game against the Dolphins is that it would give them extra recovery time on the back end of the game with the weekend off before facing the Chicago Bears on Nov. 21.

While those players appear closer to returning, running back Latavius Murray (ankle) and right tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle) did not practice Monday, which was a walk-through practice considering the short week. Defensive end Derek Wolfe (back) was also not present.

Murray went down on Oct. 17 against the Chargers. Devonta Freeman and Le'Veon Bell have picked up the slack and ran well against the Vikings on Sunday. Miami enters the game ranked No. 17 against the run (111.0 yards/game).

Wide receiver Marquise Brown (back) and cornerback Tavon Young (knee) were both limited. Left guard Ben Cleveland (knee) returned to the practice field.

For the Dolphins, the biggest question mark is quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (finger). He resumed throwing Monday but was still limited after missing the Dolphins' Week 9 win against Houston. Jacoby Brissett completed 26 of 43 passes for 244 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in a 17-9 victory over the Texans.

Not knowing who the starting quarterback will be Thursday, Harbaugh said the Ravens will prepared for the Dolphins' offense as a whole.

Starting center Greg Mancz, a former Raven, did not practice Wednesday because of an ankle injury. Wide receiver Will Fuller IV will reportedly not be activated off IR to play and fellow wide receiver DeVante Parker is also still on IR.

Related Content

news

Devonta Freeman, Le'Veon Bell Deliver in the Clutch

Veteran running backs Devonta Freeman and Le'Veon Bell combined for 127 yards rushing Sunday, helping to spark the Ravens to a comeback victory.
news

Ravens Move Nick Boyle to 53-Man Roster

One of the NFL's best blocking tight ends is ready to rejoin the lineup almost a year after suffering a knee injury that required two surgeries.
news

Around the AFC North: Browns Maul Bengals After Parting Ways With Odell Beckham Jr.

Interceptions have become a big problem for Joe Burrow. T.J. Watt could strengthen his case for Defensive Player of the Year by shining on Monday Night Football.
news

What the Vikings Said After Overtime Loss to Ravens

The Vikings defense said it got worn down in the second half and Kirk Cousins explains why the Ravens defense slowed them down after a fast start.
news

Late for Work 11/8: Ravens Reportedly Tried to Trade for Xavien Howard

Eric DeCosta was 'among the most active' during the trade deadline. Though victorious, Ravens still have an area to improve (slow starts). Offensive comeback began with drive featuring Patrick Ricard. Jackson impresses again, resulting in more calls for him to win league MVP from media members.
news

Jarret Johnson Honored as Ravens' Salute to Service Award Nominee

The former Ravens linebacker started a Black Rifle Coffee franchise in Florida, which employs more than 40 veterans, active-duty servicemen and women, veteran spouses and children of military members.
news

The Faith Ball: Ravens Are Becoming the Comeback Kings

The Baltimore Ravens trailed the Minnesota Vikings by 14 points twice and still found a way to win in overtime.
news

Ravens Defense Steps Up After Rocky Start

After yielding touchdowns on the Vikings' first two possessions, the Ravens found their rhythm defensively and helped Baltimore pull off another comeback win.
news

Lamar Jackson Has Another Record-Setting Day, Ties Michael Vick Rushing Mark

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson recorded his 10th career 100-yard rushing game, tying Michael Vick for the most by a quarterback in NFL history.
news

Eisenberg's Five Thoughts on Ravens' Overtime Win Over Vikings

Lamar Jackson is the difference in turbulent games, and he helped himself by letting others help him. The defense doesn't get an 'A' but it was much improved.
news

DeShon Elliott Out for the Season With Torn Biceps/Pectoral Injury

Safety DeShon Elliott suffered a torn biceps/pec in the win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising