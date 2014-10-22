Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Bengals





Monroe, Osemele Full Participants

It appears that the Ravens' run of rookie offensive linemen manning the left side may be over.

Starting left tackle Eugene Monroe (knee) and left guard Kelechi Osemele (knee) practiced fully on Wednesday.

That's a positive sign that they'll be able to suit up this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals for the key AFC North game.

Monroe has missed the last four games after having surgery. He was replaced by rookie free agent James Hurst, who had ups and downs typical of a rookie. Hurst was flagged for three holding penalties last week against Atlanta.

The hard-working Monroe was thrilled to get back to practice.

"I feel real good about it," he told The Baltimore Sun. "It gets frustrating after a while being in the training room and missing out on games.

"I needed to get healthy, and now that's happened. I'm glad to be back out there now."

Osemele has sat out the past two games after suffering in Indianapolis a more minor knee injury, which did not require surgery. He was replaced by fifth-round pick John Urschel, who has received solid grades in his two career starts.

The only two Ravens to miss practice were defensive end Chris Canty, who continues to heal after having wrist surgery, and tight end Owen Daniels (knee), who may be getting a rest day.

Bengals WR A.J. Green Sits

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green has missed the past two games due to a toe injury, taking Cincinnati's best offensive player off the field.

Green did not practice again on Wednesday, and his status appears to be uncertain.

"It's still up in the air," Green said of his toe on Tuesday. "But it definitely feels better. We'll see about this week."

The Ravens are preparing as if Green will play, and cornerback Lardarius Webb seemed quite certain that he will, saying, "He's going to play."

"Well, you have to assume that any player on any team that might have a chance to play, you have to prepare for him, because he could be out there," Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

Other Bengals Banged Up

Cincinnati has a lot of big-name players on the injury report outside of Green.

Starting cornerback Leon Hall (back) did not practice, along with backup guard Mike Pollack (knee) and defensive end Robert Geathers (toe).

Running back Giovani Bernard (ribs), linebacker Vontaze Burfict (neck), defensive end Wallace Gilberry (eye) and linebacker Emmanuel Lamur (shoulder) are among the notable names who were limited.