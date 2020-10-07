Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Bengals

Oct 07, 2020 at 05:21 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

100720-WPWN

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was a surprise non-participant at Wednesday's Ravens practice. Jackson was listed with a knee injury.

Jackson spoke with reporters before practice Wednesday and did not mention any injury. Head Coach John Harbaugh did not reference Jackson during a Monday injury update, saying the Ravens are in "good shape going forward."

Jackson did not suffer any obvious injury during Sunday's 31-17 win in Washington. Robert Griffin III replaced Jackson late in the game when it was already out of reach.

In good news, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who missed last weekend's game due to a shoulder strain, returned to practice on a limited basis. Stanley was "really close" to playing in Washington, Harbaugh said.

Defensive end Derek Wolfe (elbow) also returned to the practice field as a full participant, as did rookie defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (knee), who has yet to play in a game.

Other Ravens who did not practice Wednesday were cornerbacks Marcus Peters (thigh) and Jimmy Smith (knee), tight end Nick Boyle (thigh), guard Tyre Phillips (shoulder), defensive lineman Broderick Washington (illness) and defensive end Calais Campbell (not injury-related).

Boyle grabbed for his knee after a collision during the onside kick at the end of Sunday's win.

"I haven't heard anything about Nick on any report," Harbaugh said Monday. "I haven't seen him yet today, personally, but it doesn't seem to be an issue."

The Bengals appear to be in better injury shape, as defensive end Carlos Dunlap was the only player who didn't practice and that was for non-injury reasons.

Cornerback Mackensie Alexander (hamstring), defensive tackle Geno Atkins (shoulder), offensive tackle Jonah Williams (shoulder), linebacker Logan Wilson (concussion), and cornerback Darius Phillips (NIR) were limited.

