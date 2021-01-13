Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Bills

Jan 12, 2021
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

Left: OLB Matthew Judon; Right: CB Marcus Peters

Facing a short week before Saturday night's playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, the Ravens held a walkthrough Tuesday and released an injury report with just three players on it.

The Ravens are in good health for this late in the season following Sunday's playoff win in Tennessee. Only two players did not participate in the walkthrough – outside linebacker Matthew Judon (illness) and cornerback Marcus Peters (back). Offensive lineman D.J. Fluker (knee) was limited.

For the Bills, six players were limited Tuesday – starting wide receivers Stefon Diggs (oblique) and Cole Beasley (knee), starting inside linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle), defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (groin), and backup quarterback Jake Fromm (non-injury related). Backup defensive lineman Darryl Johnson (knee) did not practice.

On Tuesday, the Bills announced they had signed veteran running back Devonta Freeman to their practice squad. Running back Zack Moss, who suffered an ankle injury during Buffalo's playoff victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, was placed on injured reserve. Freeman, who has 6,217 total yards and 44 touchdowns during his seven-year career, was released by the New York Giants on Jan. 7.

