Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Bills

Facing a short week before Saturday night's playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, the Ravens held a walkthrough Tuesday and released an injury report with just three players on it.

The Ravens are in good health for this late in the season following Sunday's playoff win in Tennessee. Only two players did not participate in the walkthrough – outside linebacker Matthew Judon (illness) and cornerback Marcus Peters (back). Offensive lineman D.J. Fluker (knee) was limited.

For the Bills, six players were limited Tuesday – starting wide receivers Stefon Diggs (oblique) and Cole Beasley (knee), starting inside linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring), starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle), defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (groin), and backup quarterback Jake Fromm (non-injury related). Backup defensive lineman Darryl Johnson (knee) did not practice.