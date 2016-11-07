Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Browns

Dixon had nine carries to West's 15. Neither got much going against the Steelers defense on Sunday. West rumbled for just 21 yards with a long of 9 yards.

Smith Sr. Not Listed On Injury Report

Wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. is not listed on the injury report at all, which is a good sign that he came out of Sunday's game feeling good.

Smith missed two games, then some practice time, last week with an injured ankle.

He suited up to play against the Steelers and once again energized the offense with four catches for 47 yards, including a 30-yard catch and run in the first quarter.

"It's the grind of the season. Nobody is 100 percent," Smith said after the game. "We just have to keep playing. Things that you have nicked up, you have to make her go. Whether she wants to work or not, she's going to work today."

Day Off For Yanda?

While Smith isn't on the injury report, fellow veteran offensive cog Marshal Yanda (shoulder) is getting as much rest as possible before Thursday night.

Yanda did not practice Monday evening after starting against the Steelers. He had missed the two previous games.

It may not be something to be concerned about, as the Ravens are likely just giving Yanda a day off in the short week.

Gillmore, Wright Still Out

Cornerback Shareece Wright (thigh) and tight end Crockett Gillmore (thigh) sat out Monday's practice.

Wright has now missed two straight games, opening the door for fourth-round rookie Tavon Young to secure the No. 2 cornerback spot opposite Jimmy Smith.

With Gillmore out, the Ravens have been a bit short on tight ends after the position was stacked in training camp. Dennis Pitta and Darren Waller were the only two healthy tight ends against the Steelers.

No Change For Dumervil

The Ravens continue to wait on outside linebacker Elvis Dumervil to return to the field as his foot injury continues to persist.

He didn't suit up after the bye, and he's still not practicing on Monday. Dumervil hasn't played since Week 5 against the Washington Redskins.