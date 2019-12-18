Who's Practicing, Who's Not vs. Browns

With two games left in the regular season, the Ravens can't complain about the health of their roster.

Starting left tackle Ronnie Stanley (concussion) and inside linebacker Chris Board (concussion) were full participants in Wednesday's practice after missing last week's victory over the New York Jets.

Stanley, who was named to his first Pro Bowl on Tuesday, has emerged as one of the NFL's top left tackles. James Hurst played well starting in Stanley's place against the Jets, but the Ravens will welcome Stanley's return to action.

Board is one of the Ravens' top special teams players and would help a unit that had some coverage issues against the Jets.

Four veterans did not practice Wednesday for non-injury reasons: running back Mark Ingram II, cornerback Jimmy Smith, safety Earl Thomas III and guard Marshal Yanda.

Two Browns Starters in the Trenches Miss Practice Wednesday

Two Browns starters did not practice Wednesday, defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (back) and center J.C. Tretter (knee).

Richardson has not missed a game this season and has 56 tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles. The Browns will want his presence inside to deal with the Ravens' fearsome running attack.

Tretter has also started every game for the Browns and has become one of their most consistent offensive linemen. He signed a three-year contract extension with Cleveland in October.

Backup offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (knee) also missed Wednesday's practice.