Who's Practicing Who's Not vs. Browns

Nov 24, 2021 at 05:11 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

112421-WPWN

They Ravens got some healthy players back, but were still dealing with injuries as they prepared for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

The biggest return is that of quarterback Lamar Jackson (illness), who was a full participant Wednesday after missing the win in Chicago. Jackson said he is "feeling great" as is confident he'll play against the Browns.

Wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and defensive tackle Brandon Williams (shoulder) returned to practice Wednesday on a limited basis. Brown, who leads the team in receiving yards (719) and is second in receptions (52), missed his first game of the season against the Bears on Sunday.

Williams (shoulder) has missed the last three games and he's a key defender who excels against the run game. The Ravens would love to have Williams back in the lineup to defend against Browns running back Nick Chubb, who has rushed for at least 130 yards the past two games and is third in the league in rushing yards (851).

Starting cornerback Anthony Averett (hamstring) was not at practice after missing his first game of the season Sunday. Head Coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Averett's injury isn't long-term, but it remains to be seen if he can return to action against Cleveland. Averett is having his best season in his first year as a starter.

Starting defensive end Calais Campbell was in the concussion protocol and did not practice. Campbell is having a strong season carrying a heavy workload with Williams missing time and Derek Wolfe (back) out for the season.

Others who did practice Wednesday included fullback Patrick Ricard (hip/foot), cornerback Jimmy Smith (neck), offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (thigh), wide receiver Miles Boykin (finger), cornerback Tavon Young (foot/knee), right tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle), and cornerback Chris Westry (thigh).

Inside linebacker Josh Bynes (hip) was limited, while outside linebacker Justin Houston was given an off day.

Inside linebacker Malik Harrson (calf) was back at practice for the first time since being struck by a stray bullet Oct. 31 while the Ravens were on a bye. Harrison has been on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list since that incident but he was designated for return to practice this week.

In Cleveland, the Browns received encouraging injury news Wednesday when running back Kareem Hunt (calf) and All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin (elbow) were both designated to return to practice. It remains to be seen if either will play against the Ravens, but Hunt and Conklin are progressing in the right direction.

The Browns had five players who did not practice Wednesday: starting wide receivers Jarvis Landry (knee) and Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin), starting defensive tackle Malik Jackson (knee), wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (concussion) and inside linebacker Tony Fields (illness). Three players were limited: starting center J.C. Tretter (knee), starting inside linebacker Sione Takitaki (shoulder) and cornerback Troy Hill (knee).

